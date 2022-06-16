100 Thieves’ Fuslie & JHB want to see Pokimane fight Valkyrae in Creator Clash 2

100 Thieves’ very own Fuslie and JHB have revealed that they want to see Pokimane fight Valkyrae in Creator Clash 2 – but that’s not the only matchup they want to see.

YouTube stars iDubbbz and Doctor Mike faced off in the ring on May 14 during the “Creator Clash” boxing event that raised over a million dollars for charity.

Creator Clash prompted other streamers to take an interest in influencer boxing, including Valkyrae, who has even started training with hopes of being a part of Creator Clash 2.

Now, 100 Thieves’ very own Fuslie and JHB have revealed that they want to see Valkyrae fight Pokimane – alongside other dream matchups they’d like to see in the next event.

Advertisement

Fuslie and JHB reveal who they want to see fight

During a recent “We Three Thieves” video on YouTube, Fuslie and JHB revealed what other creators they would go up against if they participated in a boxing event.

Fuslie mentioned Twitch streamer IGumDrop, while co-host PeterPark would fight their friend Brodin. JHB said he would go up against fellow 100T member Neekolul.

However, they didn’t stop there; the trio was asked what other creators they’d like to see fight against each other, and they all agreed on Pokimane and Valkyrae, as well as Disguised Toast and Sykkuno.

(Topic starts at 3:03 in the video)

In an interview with Dexerto, iDubbbz revealed that he has actually talked to Valkyrae about possibly being involved in Creator Clash 2 – although nothing has been confirmed, and it’s not clear who she could potentially go up against in the ring.

Advertisement

When we find out who will be a part of the next Creator Clash, we’ll up sure to issue an update. Until then, it appears the event will continue being the talk of the internet.