Valkyrae calls out “delusional” fans for attacking streamer friends

Popular streamer Valkyrae directly addressed her viewers over the behavior of some “parasocial” fans who had been sending harmful messages to her friends.

For any popular streamer, it’s common for some fans become “parasocial” – believing they are closer than the streamer-viewer relationship. Valkyrae, as one of the biggest names in streaming, suffers from phenomenon this more than most.

During a live stream on August 22, 2023, Rae had to once again shut down claims that she had fallen out with members of her fellow content creator friends, as fans had begun to speculate about feuds.

Valkyrae addresses ‘parasocial’ viewers

After returning to streaming after a vacation, Rae enjoyed playing with her friends for hours on Valorant before going on to address some of the chatter from viewers.

She explains that her friends had been even harassed online with negative comments due to some in the community assuming their tongue-in-cheek interactions were serious.

“I just feel, like, some people get really parasocial and they’re like, ‘How dare they insult my streamer?” Valkyrae said.

This was in response to viewers who had fired nasty messages on socials at her friends who regularly feature on her streams.

She continued, “Some people are just blinded by whatever. If I’m hanging out with someone, just know – I love them and we are Gucci.”

A lot of the negative attention from fans revolved around her relationships with Blau and Ludwig, but she confirmed explicitly that they were indeed friends.

Valkyrae has grown a dedicated fan base over the years, now boasting over 3.9 million subscribers. She blew up thanks to her gaming streams, and she has since become a co-owner of 100 Thieves and was named Content Creator of the Year at the Game Awards.

Valkyrae has had to address similar concerns before, with various fans who had been wrongly under the assumption that she and Pokimane had fallen out due to Poki’s controversial take regarding xQc’s Kick deal.

