Valkyrae doubles down on boxing commitment after Creator Clash with new training regimen

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter doubled down on her commitment to participate in the next Creator Clash boxing event after the success of the first one by revealing her new training regimen.

The streaming world was captivated by the inaugural Creator Clash boxing event on May 14. It was an action-packed thrill ride from start to finish, and Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Washburn hinted the next one is already in the works.

Rae was one of several streamers who enjoyed it so much that she raised a hand and admitted she might be down to join the next one. “Since the boxing match, I’ve been curious what it’s like to fight somebody,” she said shortly after the event.

Advertisement

JNow following up on her initial comments, the YouTube star has already put words into action by starting a new training regimen — implying she’s doubled down on that commitment, and she’s loved every minute of it.

“First time learning how to fight and box with a trainer,” she said in a May 18 post on Twitter. The tweet quickly drew hundreds of comments as speculation about her making a boxing debut at the next Creator Clash ramped up.

As for how the session went, she added: “It was honestly such a great experience already, and I think it’s thanks to my trainer being incredible!

Advertisement

“I loved it so much I’m locked in for a few months. So fun and feels so rewarding!”

First time learning how to fight and box with a trainer😮‍💨🎉 pic.twitter.com/k1c7N4bKLY — RAE (@Valkyrae) May 18, 2022

Creator Clash 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before it happens, given the success of the first one. Plus, the fact it’s to raise funds for charity is enticing for streamers and fans.

Influencer boxing has come a long way since Logan Paul locked horns with KSI for the first time in 2018. Rae might be the next content creator turned fighter to join the ranks, and who knows how far she can go.