Valkyrae shuts down notion that her and Pokimane are “fighting” over xQc Kick signing

Popular content creator Valkyrae has shut down those who think her and long-time friend Pokimane are fighting after viewers noticed that Poki called out Rae for congratulating xQc on his Kick deal despite his reputation for streaming gambling.

xQc recently signed a deal with Kick, one that could net him as much as $100 million in two years, or perhaps even more, as he has since teased. In light of this, many other content creators have pipped up, sharing their thoughts on the new deal and weighing in on whether or not they would be interested in jumping to the up-and-coming platform.

One such streamer who had a lot to say about the deal was Pokimane, with the content creator shutting down the idea that she would ever join Kick. Dexerto previously reported how Pokimane said “ I am good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money? Something about that is so cringe to me personally.”

Recent Kick signing Amouranth was quick to respond to Pokimane’s comments, stating that she is likely throwing her name into the conversation to help gain “clout.” However, yet another streamer has now involved themselves in the recent xQc Kick signing drama.

Valkyrae and Pokimane have seemingly hashed it out after Poki questioned why Rae was happy for xQc, despite being openly against gambling on stream, something that xQc has been known to get in trouble for in the past.

Valkyrae and Pokimane go back and forth online following xQc Kick backlash

A new Twitter thread seemingly cleared up the conversation, with Rae posting further details about the recent discussions she had with Pokimane and that there appears to be no bad blood between two of the most well-known female streamers in the business.

“I talked more about the subject for an extra 10 min which unfortunately isn’t shown in the clip but she questioned via DM because she knows I’m against streaming gambling and was wondering my stance on why I supported xQx and Kick (which I also explained on stream after the clip). I shouldn’t have even mentioned our private convo but if anything it shows her consistency on and off cam.”

She then added, “Can the girls stop fighting [please].” Later in the same feed, Valkyrae further explained her position on gambling and why she takes particular issue with those who do so during live streams.

“Let me clarify a bit… I love gambling lol. I just don’t personally stream it because somebody watching may be prone to getting heavily addicted and losing their life because of it. Also, I think there’s a huge difference between slots and poker since poker requires skill.”

For all the latest streaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.