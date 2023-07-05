Valkyrae teases possible Twitch collab with Madison Beer after sliding into her DMs

Madison Beer has started live streaming after recently joining Twitch. Now popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae is teasing a possible collab in the future.

Since joining Twitch, American singer and influencer Madison Beer has frequently made headlines. From her chat being overrun with inappropriate messages to sharing that she is a big fan of xQc, Beer has certainly had her fair share of unusual experiences on the platform.

Now Beer’s Twitch journey is progressing further, with Valkyrae tweeting Beer to offer streaming advice and help.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the biggest names on the internet and is currently YouTube’s most-watched female streamer. With Valkyrae holding over one million subscribers, it’s no surprise that Beer accepted the streamer’s offer and slid into Valkyrae’s DMs.

Discussing their interaction on stream, Valkyrae told fans that she is “such a fan of Madison Beer” and has been following her since the singer’s initial rise to fame.

“She just started streaming on Twitch,” Valkyrae explained. “And this girl doesn’t have any mods! There are people posting copypastas of straight-up d*** in her chat.”

Valkyrae ultimately decided to tweet Beer, offering help and advice if needed. This resulted in the latter sliding into Valkyrae’s DMs.

Twitter: valkyrae Valkyrae reached out to Beer via Twitter

As other streamers chimed in to offer their support, Beer responded to the tweet with, “Oh you guys [are] the absolute sweetest!!! Yes I need all the help I can get”.

While Valkyrae didn’t share what exactly was discussed during her private conversation with Beer, fans are hopeful that a collaboration may be on the horizon.

If the collab does come to fruition, we’ll be sure to let you know. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.