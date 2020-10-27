Thomas Petrou reveals Hype House could be moving again - Dexerto

Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou has hinted that the content collective could be moving to a new location, once again, after multiple instances of their address leaking online.

The Hype House is one of TikTok’s most popular groups, comprised of several high-profile content creators who live under a single roof to make the most out of their videos and social media posts.

However, being internet-famous is no cakewalk, as overly enthusiastic fans have leaked their address multiple times online, resulting in a crowd of viewers clogging their driveway and generally disturbing the peace of their neighborhood.

Thus, the Hype House — alongside rival group the Sway House — have had to pack up and move quite a few times, but it doesn’t look like their moving days are over just yet.

In an October 27 vlog, Thomas Petrou revealed that he and his Hype House homies are looking for a new home, although they haven’t exactly nailed down a solid location at the moment.

“We’re looking into moving,” Thomas said in the vlog. “Not necessarily right this second, but we’re looking at properties today.”

Although the group found one home that several of them liked (the roof of which Thomas unfortunately showed off during the video), it doesn’t seem like things are set in stone, giving the group some wiggle room if they find a more suitable abode in the interim.

(Topic begins at 5:36)

It makes sense that the House would want to move; in a series of Instagram posts in July, Petrou revealed that over 100 visitors would visit their home per day, making for a fairly chaotic living situation for just about everyone involved.

As previously mentioned, the Hype House aren’t the only ones facing such troubles. Even the Sway House and YouTuber David Dobrik have dealt with major invasions of privacy as of late, with strangers showing up to his doorstep and leaving their animals at his front gate.

While it’s definitely cool to meet your favorite internet stars, it’s important to remember that they are people, too, who are deserving of their own personal privacy — no matter how many followers they have on social media.