Thomas Petrou reveals Hype House could be moving again - Dexerto

Thomas Petrou reveals Hype House could be moving again

Published: 27/Oct/2020 19:44

by Virginia Glaze
Thomas Petrou speaks to the camera during a vlog.
YouTube: Thomas Petrou

Hype House

Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou has hinted that the content collective could be moving to a new location, once again, after multiple instances of their address leaking online.

The Hype House is one of TikTok’s most popular groups, comprised of several high-profile content creators who live under a single roof to make the most out of their videos and social media posts.

However, being internet-famous is no cakewalk, as overly enthusiastic fans have leaked their address multiple times online, resulting in a crowd of viewers clogging their driveway and generally disturbing the peace of their neighborhood.

Thus, the Hype House — alongside rival group the Sway House — have had to pack up and move quite a few times, but it doesn’t look like their moving days are over just yet.

 

1/2 The Family😂

A post shared by Hype House (@thehypehousela) on

In an October 27 vlog, Thomas Petrou revealed that he and his Hype House homies are looking for a new home, although they haven’t exactly nailed down a solid location at the moment.

“We’re looking into moving,” Thomas said in the vlog. “Not necessarily right this second, but we’re looking at properties today.”

Although the group found one home that several of them liked (the roof of which Thomas unfortunately showed off during the video), it doesn’t seem like things are set in stone, giving the group some wiggle room if they find a more suitable abode in the interim.

(Topic begins at 5:36)

It makes sense that the House would want to move; in a series of Instagram posts in July, Petrou revealed that over 100 visitors would visit their home per day, making for a fairly chaotic living situation for just about everyone involved.

As previously mentioned, the Hype House aren’t the only ones facing such troubles. Even the Sway House and YouTuber David Dobrik have dealt with major invasions of privacy as of late, with strangers showing up to his doorstep and leaving their animals at his front gate.

While it’s definitely cool to meet your favorite internet stars, it’s important to remember that they are people, too, who are deserving of their own personal privacy — no matter how many followers they have on social media.

Charli D’Amelio reveals her weirdest makeup faux pas with Maddie Ziegler

Published: 27/Oct/2020 18:37

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio and Maddie Ziegler show off their makeup for the camera.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D’Amelio is more than TikTok’s queen bee; she’s also a competitive dancer, Dunkin’ Donuts connoisseur, and a full-blown makeup mogul, although she hasn’t always been the expert beauty guru she is today.

Charli revealed her collaboration with makeup giant Morphe in late July alongside older sister Dixie, bringing forth a slew of new products for fans to use and express their inner creativity.

That’s not all; Dixie has also had her face beat by none other than James Charles, who gave the TikToker a glamorous makeover that has scored well over 34 million views at the time of writing.

Considering her love for all things beauty and makeup, it comes as little surprise that Charli has a solid handle on new trends and products — but this wasn’t always the case, as she revealed during an October 27 video with fellow TikToker Maddie Ziegler.

During the video, in which the two gals gave fans a tutorial of their everyday makeup routine, Charli revealed that she often asks other names in the beauty space for help — most notably, James Charles.

In fact, Charli revealed that it was James who taught her that you have to dampen your beauty blender before applying any product to the face, a fact that appeared to catch Ziegler completely off-guard.

James Charles poses with Charli D'Amelio.
James Charles, YouTube
YouTuber James Charles collaborated with D’Amelio for a colorful makeup look, where the TikTok star opened up about the more difficult parts of being internet famous.

“I’ve been able to definitely ask a lot of questions from a lot of makeup artists that I’ve worked with,” she began. “It’s been everything. Like, I didn’t even know that I was supposed to wet my beauty blender until like, a few months ago.”

“James was like, ‘You know you’re supposed to wet that, right?’” she continued, drawing a shocked, “Really?” from Ziegler. “And I was like, ‘Ohhh.’ I call James all the time, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I don’t know how to do this. Can you help me?’”

(Topic begins at 9:37)

Luckily for Charli, she’s surrounded by many kind and helpful creators who are available to help coach her through the ins and outs of makeup artistry — something that she claims she still “needs a little bit more help with.”

Both TikTokers were quick to note that everyone is on a different stage in their makeup journey, and no matter what part you’re at, it’s always a fun time experimenting with new looks and products.