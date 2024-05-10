Couple goes viral after revealing mystery gift old owners left in their new house

A couple shared the heartwarming gift that the previous owners of their new home left behind, moving some viewers to tears.

When TikToker Laura Rudd and her family moved into their first home, they found an unforgettable, heartfelt gift left behind from the previous owners.

“Us buying our very first home, arriving to a note from the previous family,” Laura detailed in her TikTok video, which has over 2M views at the time of posting.

Fortunately, the previous owners had an exceptional experience living there. In their note, they wrote about raising their four children, and how they shared so much laughter with relatives and friends inside the four walls they called their home.

As the couple signed off, they reiterated how much joy they wanted the house, which was built in the 50s, to fill Laura and her family with.

“With heartfelt best wishes for your future,” the previous owners wrote. They also hoped that the “stunning views” brought them as much pleasure as it did them.

Viewers of the video were eager to see the views mentioned, so Laura followed up with a clip of herself watching a gorgeous sunset from the comfort of her backyard.

Users also commented, saying how cool it would be if “every 50 to 60 years each family wrote a letter to the next and it just kept going.” They also said they’d frame the lovely letter and hang it in their hallway.

Some TikTokers replied with their own moving stories. “I left a letter in a bottle hidden in the loft of mine and my wife’s first home with a note and pictures of our wedding in the garden and our newborn,” reminisced one.

“This happened to me once. I was getting a cab home and the cab driver said, ‘Oh my god I grew up in your house,’ he was emotional, asking me did I keep the roses and the flowers …I did indeed,” said another.

Though Laura and her family only lived in the home from 2020-2022, she said they still talk about the backyard views weekly and that it was filled with just as much love from them as it was with the owners before.