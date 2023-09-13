Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed gifted a house by Rumble CEO but won’t live in it

Kai Cenat announced on stream that Rumble’s CEO has bought him and IShowSpeed a content house in Miami, however, they won’t be living in it.

Content houses have appeared a thing of the past over the previous few years as an increasing amount of creators have moved on to other things for various reasons.

Most notable ones included Jake Paul’s infamous Team 10 mansions, OpTic Gaming’s many houses, and the LA pad belonging to 100 Thieves, which have all come to an end. In 100 Thieves’s case, who ended their shared house in March after most of the original members had already left, Nadeshot expressed the reason was they simply just got “older.”

However, Kai Cenat’s ‘AMP house’ has proven to be one of the last few successful joint creator houses remaining, featuring members such as Duke Dennis and Agent 00.

Now Kai and IShowSpeed look set to be starting another content house of their own all thanks to Rumble’s CEO.

Kai Cenat reveals a content house with IShowSpeed is coming

Kai was streaming over in the UK due to him taking a trip over to play in the Sidemen Charity Game, where he made his “Huge announcement,” while live on Twitch.

“Shoutout to the CEO of Rumble. Um, whenever I am in Miami they got us a new house that we could just go by. Me and Speed,” Kai said.

Unlike typical content houses, where people live together and constantly stream or record YouTube and social media videos, much like how the AMP house is, this new-age collaboration was detailed to be purely used for producing content when they’re there.

“No we are not going to be living in there, we are not going to be moving in and sh*t like that. It’s just for us, our sh*t. That’s probably the best news I had in the past week,” he later said.

Some other streamers are looking to bring back the popularity of content houses in 2023, after Sneako has said that he is looking to start a group house with Adin Ross, Fousey, and others.