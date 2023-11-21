Woman urged to call police after finding secret “love shack” room in house

A woman on TikTok is being urged to call the police after finding a secret room in her house with “love shack” painted on one of the walls.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, there’s no telling what could show up on your For You Page as the latest viral video.

Just recently we’ve seen thousands of users kissing Shrek, and even people wowing viewers with their $20 Thanksgiving meal.

Now, TikToker BigBrah1 has gone viral after revealing a secret room on their house with “love shack” painted on the walls, and users are urging her to call the police.

Woman finds secret room in house and shares it on TikTok

In late October, Bigbrah1 uploaded a video showing off the room. As she pans across the walls, you’ll see multi-colored hand and foot prints as well as “Love Shack” in big, bold letters painted on the walls.

On top of that, she showed that the door locks from the inside of the room and there are drawings taped to the rafters that appear to be drawn by children.

The clip has been viewed almost seven million times, and users aren’t sure how to feel about the room.

With over 3500 comments, there’s quite a spread in how people feel about the hidden room. Many users urged her to call the authorities, while others weren’t as freaked out.

“It was either a fun little hide out, or the creepiest thing ever,” one user commented.

Another commented: “‘Love shack’ and the lock on the outside of the door creeps me out ngl”

“I didn’t expect the comments to be overanalyzing a houses old hang out spot so harshly,” a third user commented.

