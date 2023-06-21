TikTok star Alex Warren claims he never got paid for Hype House content

TikTok star and former Hype House member Alex Warren appeared on a podcast where he claimed that he never made any money from the Hype House. He went on to say that founder Thomas Petrou was the only one making money from the group.

The Hype House was one of the most famous content houses on social media at one point — but time has withered the former TikTok giant into a shadow of its former self.

Known for birthing stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, the Hype House was a collective of TikTok personalities based in Los Angeles, California, founded in December 2019. Their TikTok account has over 21.1 million followers and 826.2 million likes across their videos.

According to the TikTok Money Calculator, the Hype House earns an average of $12,667 – $21,112 per TikTok post – although how accurate these estimates are can’t be verified.

Regardless, according to former Hype House member Alex Warren, no one in the Hype House was actually paid any money – except for one of the founders.

Alex Warren claims Thomas Petrou was the only on earning money from Hype House

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show podcast, former Hype House member Alex claimed that he, nor any of the other members, received any of that money. Alex then went on to claim that the founder of The Hype House, Thomas Petrou, was the only one taking home part of the earnings.

When asked if he ever made money from The Hype House, Alex replied: “No, never. No one made money of Hype House, except from Thomas.”

“How the f**k does that work?” Zach asked.

“It was the whole thing where [Thomas] controlled the finances,” Alex replied. “Pretty much, he just said, you know, all the money will be used as a Hype House account. We had a Hype House account for the Hype House purchases and stuff, and he just controlled it.”

“But we got paid like from brand deals,” he added.

But he went on to say that, even though none of the creators in the house got paid from the Hype House account, he claimed that Thomas paid himself from the account.

“Is that why the Hype House died, or did it just run its course?” co-host Dan Zolot asked.

Not revealing much, Alex said: “A lot of us signed NDAs, so no one is gonna talk about it.”

Former Hype House members and its founders are currently in the midst of a $300,000 lawsuit after their former landlords accused them of causing damages to the house. Since then, a new “Revenge House” has been created in its place.