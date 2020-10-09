 David Dobrik stunned after stranger drops off kitten on his doorstep - Dexerto
David Dobrik stunned after stranger drops off kitten on his doorstep

Published: 9/Oct/2020 19:17

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik talks to the camera beside a photo of a Russian Blue kitten.
YouTube: GQ / Freepik.com

David Dobrik

Strange occurrences continue to happen to David Dobrik; after being stalked by a “scary” viewer for days, the YouTuber has now become the unexpected owner of a kitten that was dropped off at his doorstep by an unknown person.

David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, boasting well over 19 million subscribers on the website, alone (not to mention his additional 14 million followers on Instagram).

Known for his high-energy vlogs and generous cash giveaways, it makes sense that his charitable nature has made him quite an impressive figure in the online world; but it seems his celebrity status is having some serious, real-world ramifications.

Earlier this week, Dobrik mentioned that he’d been stalked by a mentally disturbed viewer, who had sat outside his home for two days before keying his assistant’s blue Ford Bronco with odd symbols.

Luckily, Dobrik was able to get the fan the help she needed, after she claimed that voices inside her head had directed her to come to his home to get “answers” ; but that’s far from the strangest thing that has happened to the YouTuber in recent days.

In an Instagram story uploaded on October 8, Dobrik revealed video footage from his CCTV that showed a mysterious stranger placing a bag at his front gate before immediately turning away.

Luckily, it wasn’t a bomb or any other dangerous item. Instead, inside the bag was a Clickbait hoodie, a clear, plastic baggie full of makeup items, and a gray kitten.

“Someone dropped off this kitten at our front door,” the vlogger said while showing off the animal. “Please, take it back.”

While the rest of the Vlog Squad weren’t convinced that he hadn’t had someone over at the house previously, it seems that one of YouTube’s most popular personalities has become the unintended foster dad of a Russian Blue cat — which wouldn’t be a terrible development, for some cat lovers out there.

It’s not clear what Dobrik intends to do with the animal moving forward. You never know — the kitty might even become the newest member of the Vlog Squad!

Twitch streamer Erobb mortified after being sent poop from viewer

Published: 9/Oct/2020 19:14

by Brent Koepp
erobb grossed out
Twitch: @erobb221

Twitch

Twitch streamer Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins was left stunned after he discovered a “gift” sent to him during his broadcast was actually human waste. The foul surprise was sent to him by a troll viewer.

Streaming is one of the most interactive forms of entertainment, as viewers can influence their favorite content creator’s experience live during a broadcast.

However, this format is also extremely attractive to devious viewers looking to troll streamers in front of their audience. That is what happened to ‘erobb221’ when he was sent a bag of poop.

erobb laughing
Twitch: @erobb221
The Twitch streamer was sent a heinous gift during his broadcast.

Erobb gets nasty surprise during Twitch stream

The streamer was in the middle of his October 8 broadcast when he decided to open up a package that was sent to his PO box. “It’s like Christmas I am so excited!” he exclaimed.

However, Erobb quickly knew something amiss when he noticed its smell. “It stinks, Brittany!” he told his partner. He then pulled the item out of the packaging and revealed to viewers that it was bag of poop.

He looked closer at the item and read the note attached to the baggy. “You have been pooped on. Want to know by whom? Turn over,” it read. The personality then yelled “They just sent me s**t!!” before wiping his hands on his hoodie.

The Twitch personality sank into his chair and put his hand over his face after holding the disgusting fanmail. His partner told him, “I’m going to the post office and closing the PO box tomorrow!” before scolding the troll who sent it. “We have a baby who could get sick from your dirty poop in a bag!”

Erobb’s viewers continued to tell him to open the item up to see what it smelled like. “I’m not opening this bag, Brittany! I’m not.” Later on, he told his audience that he refused to open the bag because he does not “condone” the prank.

Erobb was not entirely convinced that it was actually poop, and said that it could be “pudding.” However, the streamer was not willing to risk it by opening the baggy to find out.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time a Twitch personality has been sent human waste live. In September, popular German star Jens ‘Knossi‘ Knossalla opened up a similar smelly “gift” in front of viewers.

