 David Dobrik responds to backlash after claiming he "hates nature" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

David Dobrik responds to backlash after claiming he “hates nature”

Published: 27/Oct/2020 17:08

by Alice Hearing
David Dobrik Instagram
Instagram: David Dobrik

Share

David Dobrik

After an onslaught of hateful comments, David Dobrik has responded to the backlash he faced for claiming that he “hates nature” on his Views podcast with Jason Nash.

As a huge YouTuber known for massive giveaways and wholesome content, Dobrik’s comments, if at all negative, can cause a stir among his fans. In the episode in question, Dobrik explains at length why he “hates nature,” and how outdoor activities really don’t do it for him.

“I cannot describe to you how much I f***ing hate nature,” Dobrik said. “I never knew I could be so angry at something. I was hiking in the mountains, and everybody I saw, I was just getting angry at. I was like, ‘Why are you here?’ I was so mad!”

“It feels so wrong because everybody loves nature,” he continued. “…what is so cool about something that’s been there… for millions of years! What is so cool about that? …it feels like everything I’ve worked for has been erased. I’m stuck with the dirt and the grass and the leaves.”

David Dobrik hates nature
YouTube: New Views Podcast Highlights
Angry commenters described Dobrik as “close-minded”

Angry commenters had a lot to say about his opinions on the world around him and on his attitude about something as mundane as nature.

“I don’t justify it, but now I understand the hate that you get for being so closed-minded and kind of a d**k to your friends or the planet,” one person wrote. “I know that you have done great things like charities and donations. But DUDE, grow up a bit, you live in a bubble.”

(Topic begins at 5:45)

But in the latest episode of Views with fellow YouTuber Jason Nash, they discussed the backlash Dobrik faced and read out Dexerto’s article on the subject.

Dobrik explained that fans misunderstood his intentions: “I said I didn’t like nature and by this, I didn’t mean that I don’t care about the ecosystem where I think you shouldn’t recycle and I think you should litter. It was like I just literally do not care for walks.”

“I wasn’t joking about the actual nature but I was kind of like you guys are gonna really hate me for this. I didn’t think people would actually get mad and people are pissed.”

Since the latest episode has aired, angry commenters are nowhere to be seen. It seems that the adamant defenders of nature walks have been appeased.

Genshin Impact

YouTuber blasts “predatory” Genshin Impact after spending $7,000

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:58

by Michael Gwilliam
A YouTuber is quitting Genshin Impact for its gacha system
Genshin Impact

Share

A YouTuber who spent thousands on Genshin Impact has gone viral after he blasted the game’s gacha system and decided to go exclusively free to play.

Mtashed, who has made plenty of videos about the Chinese action RPG, will no longer be using the account he spent over $7,000 on because he feels the title is “crooked.”

“My main account will now be my secondary account and I don’t want to play it anymore,” he explained in a video uploaded on October 26. “On top of this, any of the videos where I did Wishes and I was showing off any of the Wishes that I got, in the next 24 hours, I’m going to be taking those down and unlisting them.”

According to Mtashed, he is doing this because he refuses to promote the game’s gacha system – which is how free-to-play games end up making money.

Mtashed plays Genshin Impact
YouTube/Mtashed
Mtashed won’t be spending any more money on Genshin Impact.

“Michael, why the hell would you spend $7,200 on a damn game and then not use it?” he asked from the perspective of the audience. As it turns out, a big factor is people claiming that he has a gambling addiction.

“If any sane person was spending this kind of money on a game… I would honestly say, unless you have an immense amount of disposable income, to look at yourself in the mirror and potentially get help,” he explained. “I am sorry if I ever baited you into Wishing yourself. I feel guilty about that. I have had a tough time sleeping.”

As the video continued, Mtashed got teary-eyed and claimed he even regretted covering the game. “I’m a content creator and I can write this off as a business expense,” he revealed. “My tips video has made $7,300 and paid for every Wish I ever made on this account. And I know that other people can’t do that.”

“I think this system is very predatory,” he added after apologizing to those he may have baited into spending money. “I think this system is gambling. I can’t believe that this exists in a game. And I refuse to promote it. I can’t do it and I’m so sorry that I did.”

That all said, there are still a couple of videos that the YouTuber will still be making on his now-secondary account, but is going free-to-play after that.

Genshin Impact characters by a city
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact has been reviewed well by critics.

So far, the streamer believes he can make his F2P account “godly” and catch up to his other account in no time despite refusing to put any money in.

Hopefully, the transition can keep others from getting addicted to the game and can shine some light on a very controversial system.