David Dobrik responds to backlash after claiming he "hates nature" - Dexerto

After an onslaught of hateful comments, David Dobrik has responded to the backlash he faced for claiming that he “hates nature” on his Views podcast with Jason Nash.

As a huge YouTuber known for massive giveaways and wholesome content, Dobrik’s comments, if at all negative, can cause a stir among his fans. In the episode in question, Dobrik explains at length why he “hates nature,” and how outdoor activities really don’t do it for him.

“I cannot describe to you how much I f***ing hate nature,” Dobrik said. “I never knew I could be so angry at something. I was hiking in the mountains, and everybody I saw, I was just getting angry at. I was like, ‘Why are you here?’ I was so mad!”

“It feels so wrong because everybody loves nature,” he continued. “…what is so cool about something that’s been there… for millions of years! What is so cool about that? …it feels like everything I’ve worked for has been erased. I’m stuck with the dirt and the grass and the leaves.”

Angry commenters had a lot to say about his opinions on the world around him and on his attitude about something as mundane as nature.

“I don’t justify it, but now I understand the hate that you get for being so closed-minded and kind of a d**k to your friends or the planet,” one person wrote. “I know that you have done great things like charities and donations. But DUDE, grow up a bit, you live in a bubble.”

(Topic begins at 5:45)

But in the latest episode of Views with fellow YouTuber Jason Nash, they discussed the backlash Dobrik faced and read out Dexerto’s article on the subject.

Dobrik explained that fans misunderstood his intentions: “I said I didn’t like nature and by this, I didn’t mean that I don’t care about the ecosystem where I think you shouldn’t recycle and I think you should litter. It was like I just literally do not care for walks.”

“I wasn’t joking about the actual nature but I was kind of like you guys are gonna really hate me for this. I didn’t think people would actually get mad and people are pissed.”

Since the latest episode has aired, angry commenters are nowhere to be seen. It seems that the adamant defenders of nature walks have been appeased.