Charli D'Amelio reveals her weirdest makeup faux pas with Maddie Ziegler - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio is more than TikTok’s queen bee; she’s also a competitive dancer, Dunkin’ Donuts connoisseur, and a full-blown makeup mogul, although she hasn’t always been the expert beauty guru she is today.

Charli revealed her collaboration with makeup giant Morphe in late July alongside older sister Dixie, bringing forth a slew of new products for fans to use and express their inner creativity.

That’s not all; Dixie has also had her face beat by none other than James Charles, who gave the TikToker a glamorous makeover that has scored well over 34 million views at the time of writing.

Considering her love for all things beauty and makeup, it comes as little surprise that Charli has a solid handle on new trends and products — but this wasn’t always the case, as she revealed during an October 27 video with fellow TikToker Maddie Ziegler.

During the video, in which the two gals gave fans a tutorial of their everyday makeup routine, Charli revealed that she often asks other names in the beauty space for help — most notably, James Charles.

Read More: Mr Beast reveals insane cost behind most expensive YouTube video ever

In fact, Charli revealed that it was James who taught her that you have to dampen your beauty blender before applying any product to the face, a fact that appeared to catch Ziegler completely off-guard.

“I’ve been able to definitely ask a lot of questions from a lot of makeup artists that I’ve worked with,” she began. “It’s been everything. Like, I didn’t even know that I was supposed to wet my beauty blender until like, a few months ago.”

“James was like, ‘You know you’re supposed to wet that, right?’” she continued, drawing a shocked, “Really?” from Ziegler. “And I was like, ‘Ohhh.’ I call James all the time, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I don’t know how to do this. Can you help me?’”

(Topic begins at 9:37)

Luckily for Charli, she’s surrounded by many kind and helpful creators who are available to help coach her through the ins and outs of makeup artistry — something that she claims she still “needs a little bit more help with.”

Both TikTokers were quick to note that everyone is on a different stage in their makeup journey, and no matter what part you’re at, it’s always a fun time experimenting with new looks and products.