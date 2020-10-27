 Charli D'Amelio reveals her weirdest makeup faux pas with Maddie Ziegler - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio reveals her weirdest makeup faux pas with Maddie Ziegler

Published: 27/Oct/2020 18:37

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio and Maddie Ziegler show off their makeup for the camera.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D’Amelio is more than TikTok’s queen bee; she’s also a competitive dancer, Dunkin’ Donuts connoisseur, and a full-blown makeup mogul, although she hasn’t always been the expert beauty guru she is today.

Charli revealed her collaboration with makeup giant Morphe in late July alongside older sister Dixie, bringing forth a slew of new products for fans to use and express their inner creativity.

That’s not all; Dixie has also had her face beat by none other than James Charles, who gave the TikToker a glamorous makeover that has scored well over 34 million views at the time of writing.

Considering her love for all things beauty and makeup, it comes as little surprise that Charli has a solid handle on new trends and products — but this wasn’t always the case, as she revealed during an October 27 video with fellow TikToker Maddie Ziegler.

During the video, in which the two gals gave fans a tutorial of their everyday makeup routine, Charli revealed that she often asks other names in the beauty space for help — most notably, James Charles.

In fact, Charli revealed that it was James who taught her that you have to dampen your beauty blender before applying any product to the face, a fact that appeared to catch Ziegler completely off-guard.

James Charles poses with Charli D'Amelio.
James Charles, YouTube
YouTuber James Charles collaborated with D’Amelio for a colorful makeup look, where the TikTok star opened up about the more difficult parts of being internet famous.

“I’ve been able to definitely ask a lot of questions from a lot of makeup artists that I’ve worked with,” she began. “It’s been everything. Like, I didn’t even know that I was supposed to wet my beauty blender until like, a few months ago.”

“James was like, ‘You know you’re supposed to wet that, right?’” she continued, drawing a shocked, “Really?” from Ziegler. “And I was like, ‘Ohhh.’ I call James all the time, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I don’t know how to do this. Can you help me?’”

(Topic begins at 9:37)

Luckily for Charli, she’s surrounded by many kind and helpful creators who are available to help coach her through the ins and outs of makeup artistry — something that she claims she still “needs a little bit more help with.”

Both TikTokers were quick to note that everyone is on a different stage in their makeup journey, and no matter what part you’re at, it’s always a fun time experimenting with new looks and products.

Overwatch

Overwatch champ Super helps Jimmy Fallon create “cringe” gamer name

Published: 27/Oct/2020 18:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Super on Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
YouTube/Tonight Show

Overwatch League Super

Back-to-back Overwatch League champion Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi was on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and helped the host come up with his own gamer tag.

During the October 26 interview, Fallon asked the San Francisco Shock main tank how he came up with his gamertag with the intention of creating his own.

As Super explained, back when he was a kid, he asked his brother to create an account for him. The name his brother came up with, for whatever reason, was Super7100 and he kept that for awhile.

“At some point I just decided the numbers looked stupid, so I cut off the numbers and then I was just stuck with Super,” he explained. “And I just kept it.”

Super competing at an OWL event
Robert Paul/Blizzard Entertainment
Super won two Overwatch League championships.

To this, Fallon inquired about any possible formulas for coming up with a name in a segment that Super would later call “cringe” when he rewatched the interview on Twitch.

“How could I come up with my gamer name?” Fallon asked.

“You can find inspiration from literally anything,” DeLisi said, prompting Fallon to pick up his miniature of the Empire State Building.

“I could be Empire,” suggested Fallon. “Or, this is the Statue of Liberty,” he continued, picking up another model. “That’s an old thermometer. Maybe… Old Thermometer. That’s my gamer name.”

“If you’re feeling it, that’s all you,” replied Super who let out an awkward laugh.

“Jimmy ‘Old Thermometer’ Fallon,” he remarked. “And a come from behind win for Old Thermometer!”

Super on Jimmy Fallon
Twitch/Super
Jimmy Fallon came up with an awkward gamer tag with Super.

Interestingly, this isn’t Super’s first time on Jimmy Fallon as the Shock player first went on the show back in 2019 with his former teammate Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won.

Whether Super is back for a third time may come down to if the Shock can win a third championship in season four of the Overwatch League having just won consecutive titles.