Teen realtor goes viral marketing houses via bizarre “speed tours” on TikTok

A teenage realtor is utilizing social media like never before by marketing houses using bizarre “speed tours” on TikTok.

19-year-old Trenton Miller, who goes by ‘trent_miller__‘ online, has amassed over 500,000 followers on the popular video-sharing app and made it onto mainstream news for his interesting take on real estate.

Rather than deploying typical marketing tactics to sell potential buyers their next home, the licensed realtor found success via his speed tours that see the young realtor showcase houses by running through them.

Not only is the process efficient, but the videos also include Miller posing hilariously throughout the house and shouting enthusiastically at the camera for a truly unique tour.

Article continues after ad

Each video starts with Miller sharing the deposit needed for the house’s asking price as well as its location, before showing viewers what that amount will get you.

A theme throughout Miller’s tours is his consistent use of “pose 28”, which makes multiple appearances in each and every one of his videos.

Article continues after ad

Originally hailing from Roblox, the pose sees Miller lean back with his arms supporting his weight while his pelvis is thrust forward. It most often appears when Miller highlights the house in question’s windows or any other view found.

Another pattern in the tours is how Miller chooses to sit on any toilets on offer. Facing the tank with his elbows resting on its lid and his fists clenched, he squats over the bowl, one leg straddling either side.

Article continues after ad

Throughout these speed tours, Miller lists all features of the house and introduces every room’s function by shouting at the camera with enthusiastic aggression.

Many of the videos garner well over a million views, and Miller’s top tour saw him reach an audience of more than 25 million.

“I’m so happy Gen Z has entered the workforce,” one commenter wrote. Another insisted, “If my realtor isn’t like this I don’t want it.”