Mizkif revealed that he’s moving out of his current house in a new YouTube video, mentioning “trauma” as the main reason behind the decision.

Uploaded on July 15, Mizkif revealed that his current house – which he shares with other content creators like Emiru – has been placed up for sale.

It’s something that Mizkif has talked about occasionally over the years. He once teased that he was selling the house to Knut, who he opened Ironforge Gym with back in January 2024.

Explaining his reasons behind the decision, Mizkif revealed that he doesn’t like the area but also wants to move because of “trauma.” Back in December 2022, Mizkif was found not guilty of covering up an alleged sexual assault after an investigation that saw him removed from his position in OTK three months prior.

“A lot of you probably know that I went through a lot of bullsh*t two years ago [there’s] just a lot of crap that’s been in my life,” he said. “That trauma almost killed me. I tried [killing] myself in my bathroom upstairs. I have suicidal thoughts still.”

Mizkif went on to explain that he spoke with a therapist who told him that the trauma could “live inside” of his bathroom.

“It’s like my brain clicks and I can go from having a great day to trauma, drama, and it just instantly happens every time I’m in that bathroom.”

(Topic starts at 2:19)

Mizkif also explained that he hates the Homeowners Association that his house is a part of. According to the streamer, he has received almost $4,000 worth of tickets due to various infractions.

“I hate the lady, I hate living here and I’m just ready to move on,” he said. “I’ve also been fined not just for my garbage cans, but for some of ExtraEmily’s streams. Some of her debris from the backyard has gotten into other yards.

“I’ve had to take the complaint for it and get fined for it. I’m just over all the stress.”

As for where Mizkif will move next, he’s not sure. He does want to live in a big city, however, and doesn’t want to own a home.