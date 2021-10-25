Summit1g laughs off Twitch ban fears after watching Doc on stream

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar laughed off claims he might get banned on Twitch after watching one of Dr Disrespect’s YouTube videos on stream, declaring that it’s “bullsh*t” before joking that his time was over.

At the start of his stream on Sunday, October 24, Summit1g kicked things off by watching a YouTube video of Dr Disrespect looking to upgrade his ‘command center’ by adding a top-notch racing simulator to his set-up.

It wasn’t long before fans told him that he “wasn’t allowed” to watch the Doc on Twitch due to his mysterious ban from the platform in June 2020. However, Summit laughed off those claims and insisted it was fine.

“Hey? I’m not allowed to watch him? It’s a YouTube video!” he said. “Bullsh*t! I watch banned streamers all the time. I watched a video with, what’s that guy’s name, the guy who faked using a wheelchair.”

The streamer he’s referring to is Angel ‘ZilianOP’ Hamilton, who was accused of faking a disability by pretending to be paralyzed from the waist down. His Twitch channel was reportedly banned due to “terms of service violations.”

“If I can’t watch Doc, how can I watch him? What the f**k!” laughed Summit. “Alright boys, well hey, looks like our time here is over. We’re going to be banned for three days. I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”

It’s not the first time Dr Disrespect has appeared on Twitch since his ban. He also made an accidental appearance during a $20,000 Code Red Warzone tournament on April 26.

Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar revealed Twitch was hesitant to let him play with the Doc offline, let alone on stream. However, that hasn’t been an issue since he jumped ship and signed an exclusive YouTube deal this year.

We’ll have to wait and see whether they have an issue with Summit watching a clip of him. But he seems to think he’ll be fine, even with Twitch’s stance.