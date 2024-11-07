Dr Disrespect blames “woke mind virus” at Twitch for his 2020 ban

Speaking on his YouTube stream, Dr Disrespect discussed his infamous ban from Twitch in 2020, claiming that the platform was “run by a particular ideology.”

It was revealed in 2024 that Dr Disrespect was banned for sending “inappropriate messages” to a minor via Twitch whispers, something he has admitted to, although denied that there were “any real intentions behind these messages.”

The Doc’s latest comments on his ban came the day after the US Presidential election, and discussing the result, he commented that it was important “on a personal level.”

“For us, on a personal level. Not just a global, and America, I’m speaking from just my perspective.

“The last four years, I don’t know if you want to call it ‘woke mind virus’, whatever, I don’t know how it’s labeled. I call it a different breed, of thinking and people. They f**ked us. Multiple times. 2020, 2024, man. They did.

“Everyone that was directly involved with our ban, from that platform, which was obviously run by a particular ideology and breed of people. They f**ked us man.”

Topic begins at 1:09:00

The Doc then went back further, referencing his 2018 controversy when he was accused of being racist because of his impression of a Chinese accent on his Twitch streams.

“Good old Jimmy Wong in 2018, what did he do? Took a whole bunch of clips, from my stream, speaking maybe a hybrid language, he took a whole bunch of clips out of context, and called me a f**king racist.

“I had to sit there and deal with the repercussions of that. Calls from my sponsors, at that time, ASUS and Razer, even Twitch at the time was f**king like, ‘hey you can’t be doing that anymore’, reaching out to me, and I’m like ‘what the hell’s going on here?'”

Dr Disrespect continued “that same f**king mindframe…” before cutting his point short. “It’s a particular ideology. It was very important for us to vote yesterday, I’ll just say that,” he concluded.

Despite the controversy over the reason for his Twitch ban, Dr Disrespect’s return to streaming on YouTube has been an undeniable success. He was the second most-watched streamer on the platform in the month of October, behind only IShowSpeed.