Dr Disrespect accidentally appears on Twitch stream during Code Red Warzone event - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect was competing in his very own $20,000 Code Red Warzone tournament on April 26 when the banned superstar accidentally made an appearance on Twitch, without the two-time even knowing.

Ever since the Doc’s mysterious Twitch ban back in June 2020, there have been a number of key restrictions in place for the now YouTube streamer. For instance, he’s not allowed to play with other Twitch stars online – potentially even offline as well.

For a short stretch, he was even barred from playing Warzone tournaments.

Evidently, the Amazon-owned platform has been sticking to its guns and hoping to limit any Doc-related exposure on Twitch. Throughout his first year on YouTube, the two-time has played by the rules and done everything to avoid controversy.

However, during his latest Code Red Warzone event, one that actually saw him crash out early, Dr Disrespect shockingly appeared on the Twitch stream.

Early into the April 26 tournament, hosts Chris Puckett and Katie Bedford threw to a quick ad break. As the event was sponsored by MTN DEW Game Fuel, a relevant video promoting the product quickly came through. Lo and behold, it just so happened to be an ad featuring the two-time himself.

Chat exploded as Doc appeared on a Twitch broadcast for the first time in months. “Doc is back!” viewers typed excitedly. “Doc commercial on Twitch?” another questioned.

The entire video played in full before it cut away to an intermission.

As fellow streamers are not even allowed to play games with the banned personality, featuring Dr Disrespect to thousands of viewers on Twitch is sure to have gone against the rules as well.

“It was an honest mistake,” a spokesperson for BoomTV told Dexerto shortly after. “We proactively reached out to Twitch to inform them about the mistake.”

There’s no telling if there will be any repercussions for the accidental video. At the time of writing, Twitch is yet to take action against the account or even issue a warning behind the scenes.

Doc himself is also yet to comment on the surprise appearance. It’s more than likely he had no idea while he was dropping into Verdansk ‘84 for the competition.