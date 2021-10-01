Summit1g reveals the biggest problem with New World gameplay

When asked about jumping on the New World hype train, Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar gave his candid thoughts about the game and why he’s not quite ready to join in.

The brand-new Amazon Games Studios MMO has arrived and it’s brought a ton of fan support along with it. In the days since its release, New World has enjoyed time near the top of Twitch, and it’s got fans singing its praises all over the internet. That’s not the case for summit though.

While many big creators – including his good friend shroud – have jumped on board with the new game, the streamer himself still hasn’t been convinced.

During a September 30 stream on his Twitch channel, he spoke openly about his reservations with the new game.

“When it comes to New World, I’m just going to let other people be testing the waters. We’ll see if it’s good through them,” he explained. “I don’t want to spend my whole day grinding.”

Summit1g on not streaming New World

The former CS:GO player went on to explain that games like New World that are all about grinding and eventually reaching some sort of stat cap aren’t as satisfying as titles that offer more competitive experiences.

“I’d rather get nice, cheeky 1v1s than 6v6s and sh*t like that,” he said.”That’s the thing about MMO’s – there’s a ceiling and everybody hits it. It means everyone else below them catches up.”

This isn’t the first time that the streamer has questioned whether the game is right for him. He spoke about the game’s combat mechanics back in August, and clearly wasn’t very impressed back then either.

“I honestly don’t think it looks incredible. I think aspects to it I like, and aspects to it I don’t like, I think it’s too basic,” he explained. “I can’t tell the difference between someone PvEing at level 20 vs. level 60.”

While New World has definitely won over the hearts of many fans, it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to add summit to the list any time soon.