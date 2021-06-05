QTCinderella claims Adin Ross fans witch-hunted her, leading to Instagram ban - Dexerto

QTCinderella claimed that diehard Adin Ross and Bryan Quang ‘RiceGum’ Le fans mass-reported her and William ‘WillNeff’ Neff on Instagram to the point where they got banned. It comes after Ross has found himself embroiled in plenty of drama online.

The feud between Adin Ross, Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren, and Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris seemingly came out of nowhere.

However, it ended quicker than it started, thanks to FaZe Banks serving as the peacemaker.

But even though things ended amicably between them, and Adin even urged his fans to move on from the drama, it seems like they weren’t quite ready to bury the hatchet yet — at least, according to QTCinderella.

In addition to ongoing threats, QTCinderella revealed that she and WillNeff had been banned from Instagram due to “mass reporting” from “very cool kids,” leading many to believe that it had something to do with Adin Ross fans given the nature of the reference.

“Yo Instagram, please help me and my friend WillNeff,” she wrote. “We got banned due to mass reporting from very cool kids. We actually did nothing wrong besides play instruments in high school. Please help.”

YO @instagram please help me and my friend @TheWillNeff we got banned due to mass reporting from very cool kids. We actually did nothing wrong besides play instruments in high school. Please help. — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) June 5, 2021

Then, she elaborated on the situation further in a conversation with Mizkif and confirmed a big chunk of the reports were from Adin’s fans.

However, some were from RiceGum’s fans too, which is presumably connected to his recent feud with Hasan.

“Did you see that I got banned on Instagram? So did WillNeff,” she said. “RiceGum and Adin Ross said I’m an L Nerd and all of his fans mass reported [us].”

In her view, they chose to target them instead of Ludwig and Hasan because they “don’t have the same following,” which makes them “easier to take down.”

So, while the feud between all the streamers has been resolved, QTCinderella is adamant that a large number of embittered fans are still trying to ‘punish’ her and her friends.

It’s only a matter of time before Instagram responds to her plea and unban their accounts. However, it might be the beginning of something that could keep happening for the weeks to come.