Adin Ross claims Dr Disrespect ‘lied’ about not wanting Kick deal

Adin Ross has accused Dr Disrespect of ‘lying’ about not wanting to take his streams to KICK, claiming the Two-Time pursued a deal with them.

Since being banned by Twitch back in 2020, Dr Disrespect has made his home on YouTube. The Two-Time, who was allegedly banned from the Amazon-owned platform due to inappropriate messages with minors, has also had his YouTube demonetized since.

When KICK started up, the Doc suggested that he’d be open to a move. However, he wasn’t going to come cheap. He demanded at least $50 million to make the switch to the Stake-backed platform and revealed he was in talks with them.

Article continues after ad

In early October, KICK CEO Ed Craven claimed that it would be a “waste of money” to bring the Doc over to his platform too. The streamer hit back at that, saying he wouldn’t take his community to KICK anyway and would “retire” before doing so.

Article continues after ad

Well, now Adin Ross has weighed in, with the KICK star accusing Dr Disrespect of ‘lying’ about not wanting to make the move.

“It’s actually not true by the way. I’m not gonna vouch who, but someone who has equity of KICK, I can vouch that he was in serious conversations with Dr Disrespect about coming to KICK,” Adin said.

Article continues after ad

“He wanted too much money and that’s why he got turned down. Dr Disrespect, don’t lie to the people. You were trying to come to KICK. You were having a conversation with you know who and you were going to come but you didn’t get offered as much money as you wanted.”

Even though KICK splashed the cash early on to sign streamers away from Twitch, that has slowed down.

Craven also debunked claims that ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl Hailey Welch had signed a $5m deal with them. “Kick hasn’t issued new deals in a while,” the CEO said.

Article continues after ad