DJ Akademiks banned on Twitch after streaming with Adin Ross

Streamer, podcast host and music commentator DJ Akademiks has been banned from Twitch after broadcasting with suspended streamer Adin Ross.

In February 2023, prominent streamer Adin Ross was permanently banned from Twitch for ‘hateful conduct’ after showing his Kick chat on stream for a 20-minute period.

This ban followed a string of other Twitch suspensions against him — and although CEO Dan Clancy says he’s open to revisiting Adin’s ban, that still hasn’t happened over a year later.

On October 15, 2024, DJ Akademiks was streaming on Twitch with Adin Ross when he found himself banned from the platform, as well.

Although the reason for his ban is unconfirmed at the time of writing, Twitch has rules against broadcasting with banned users. In their account enforcement explainer, Twitch says that banned streamers “may not appear or participate in the stream of a third-party channel.”

“If a banned user appears in a third-party channel while being suspended, this could cause the suspension of the channel they appear in,” the page reads.

When users attempt to navigate to Akademiks’ Twitch channel, they’re met with a message that says the account is “temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Akademiks boasts over half a million followers on the platform, where he often streams himself reacting to the latest hits from rap and hip-hop artists or interviewing notable figures in the industry.

Netizens were left scratching their heads over the ordeal, with many pointing out that Twitch recently reinstated the account of Sneako in September 2024, a controversial influencer who was banned two years prior.

“Didn’t Twitch recently bring back Sneako? What’s their issue with Adin Ross?!” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

“Twitch acting like no one ever ever streamed with Adin in a call,” another said.

Since his ban, Akademiks has announced that he will be streaming on YouTube, penning several posts reminding critics about his viewership numbers.

Akademiks’ streams have been a source of viral moments over the years, with one broadcast ending in chaos after a guest allegedly pulled out a gun on stream, while in another, he actually fell asleep listening to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album.