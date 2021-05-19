Adin Ross bets $10k that Bryce Hall beats Austin McBroom in YouTube vs TikTok boxing - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Adin Ross has revealed he’s going to bet 10k on Bryce Hall to beat Austin McBroom in their upcoming boxing match on June 12.

The highly-anticipated YouTubers versus TikTokers boxing event is just around the corner and there’s a lot of talk about which fighters are going to come out on top.

With the likes of Aneson Gib, Faze Jarvis, Vinnie Hacker, and Taylor Holder all taking part, it’s definitely going to be an event worth watching.

Despite all of these great matchups, it’s the main event bout between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom that’s making all of the headlines.

Now, Twitch personality Adin Ross has revealed that he’s going to put 10k on Bryce Hall to take home the victory, but not necessarily because he believes the TikToker has the best chance of winning.

Adin Ross is putting 10k on Bryce Hall to win

During his May 18 Twitch stream, Adin Ross revealed that he’s putting 10k on Bryce Hall to beat Austin McBroom on June 12. His viewers were shocked at his prediction and proceeded to ask the streamer why he was so confident Hall would manage to take home the win.

Ross responded by saying that he’s only putting his money on Hall because he’s the underdog and he’ll get 40k back if he comes out on top.

“I’d rather put 10k in and come out 40 than put 10k in and come out with 20, I’m a gambler… that’s the reason why I’ve got Bryce because the odds are against him.”

When it comes to backing Hall, it’s obvious Ross is just looking to bet against the favorite and hopefully win as much money as possible. The streamer has already made it very clear that he’s not particularly bothered who wins and just looking forward to the fight.

It’s easy to see why there’s so much excitement around this event, with Hall and McBroom even getting into a brawl at their press conference. Only time will tell if Aidin’s 10k will pay off and Hall can come out as victor on June 12.