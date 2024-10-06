Streamers react to Jack Doherty McLaren crash: Adin Ross, NICKMERCS, more

Jack Doherty has come under fire from prominent streamers after he was permanently banned on Kick for endangerment following streaming himself crashing his McLaren while using his phone.

The Kick streamer was live on October 5, when he was filmed interacting with his live chat on his phone while driving his McLaren down a wet road. However, moments later Doherty lost control of the car which struck the guardrail, destroying the front of his supercar and leaving his cameraman bleeding.

The shocking incident has led to him being permanently banned from Kick and has sparked outrage among the streamer community, with various large creators speaking out against him.

Doherty received backlash for recklessly driving while on his phone and for continuing to stream the incident. Most notably, he was seen handing the camera to his injured cameraman and telling him to keep filming shortly after.

Twitch streamer and 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot urged authorities to take action, stating, “This guy deserves jail time. Honestly couldn’t believe what I watched when I made it to the end of this video. I’m not a fan of cancel culture but this kid needs to be demonetized from every platform.”

Adin Ross hit out a Doherty as he watched the viral clip on his Kick stream, expressing his frustrations with how the latter’s cameraman was treated.

“I was really upset that his cameraman got injured, and he put the f**king camera in the cameraman’s face and said ‘get the angles.’ Ross added, “Somebody find me that cameraman and tell him I’m going to make it right.”

The Kick co-owner also declared to Doherty, “You’ve got to give me $300k cash if you want to get unbanned on Kick. If not, you’re indefinitely suspended.”

NICKMERCS, who has previously criticized Doherty for his “horrible” content responded via his Twitter/X account. “If there was an Olympics for garbage humans, this little dumbass would be Michael Phelps,” the streamer said.

Jack Doherty provided an update following the crash, in which he posted a short video showing his cameraman Michael getting stitches in the hospital, who stated he felt “amazing.” However, the comments soon flooded with viewers criticizing the Kick streamer further.

“This is called karma, all the horrible s**t you’ve done to other ppl is coming back at you,” a user replied on Twitter/X.

“This kid is the biggest failure of the century. F**k this stupid kid who puts other people’s lives at risk for clicks. F**king loser,” another said. “Praying for you… To go to prison, get sued by the cameraman, and insurance sees the video and doesn’t help with s**t,” one more responded.

Jack Doherty has often caught backlash for his content, such as in August when he mortified viewers by striking baseballs off the roof of a tall building, as they called it “disgusting” and “dangerous.”