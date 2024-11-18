Adin Ross threatens to expose Kick CEO: “One last chance”

Adin Ross has threatened to expose Kick CEO Ed Craven online, the streamer offering up “one last chance” to make things right in private.

Adin Ross’ time at Kick appears to have come to a close. The popular content creator stated he is “unsure” when he will stream next following speculation that he has parted ways with the platform.

After Ross was permanently banned on Twitch, he jumped over to rival Kick in what he dubbed the “biggest streaming deal of any creator.”

Article continues after ad

However, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for Ross since joining Kick, and his strained relationship with CEO Ed Craven has become a major talking point in recent weeks.

In a recent livestream, a viewer asked Craven if Ross had, in fact, left Kick. While the CEO’s reply left his status with the platform still in the air, his claims that Ross focuses on “engagement farming” left a sour taste in the content creator’s mouth.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I don’t think Adin left Kick. He’s good at what he does… like doing the drama stuff, getting all of the engagement farming. I have not heard anything about anyone leaving Kick. I’ll let the Twitter stuff do the Twitter stuff,” states Craven.

Following these comments, Ross took the X (formerly Twitter) in a now-deleted post and wrote that he now has “no choice” to “handle this in the way [he] wants to handle it.”

Article continues after ad

X: AR15THEDEMON

The 24-year-old streamer added, “Instead of dealing with this in private, you want to crack jokes and laugh it off, and tell neons management that this is all a script.”

Ross then ended his post by stating that he would give the Kick CEO “one last chance to make things right privately.” Otherwise, he vowed to “tell and show the world the real you.”

At the time of writing, Craven has not addressed these comments publicly, and Ross has not commented further on his fractured relationship with the Kick CEO.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, we’ll keep you updated when any new developments arise.