Adin Ross ‘unsure’ where he’ll stream next amid speculation he left Kick

Adin Ross has seemingly confirmed that he’s cut ties with Kick mere days after the platform’s CEO allegedly unfollowed him on social media.

Adin Ross famously moved to Kick in 2023 after being permanently banned on Twitch, claiming he’d signed “the biggest streaming deal of any creator” to join the rival platform.

As one of the site’s biggest broadcasters, Ross was often a key figure in signing other big streamers and has broken viewership records thanks to stunts like his viral broadcast with President-Elect Donald Trump.

Kick: Adin Ross Adin Ross garnered over 550,000 viewers with his Donald Trump broadcast in August 2024.

Despite his achievements with the company, things are now looking grim for his future on Kick, as rumors circulated that the site’s CEO, Eddie Craven, allegedly unfollowed Ross on social media on November 12.

Ross followed this news up with a post on X saying he would “still stream with Jon buttttt whereeeeeee,” leaving fans to speculate that he was moving away from the site.

The streamer appeared to confirm these rumors in another tweet on November 14 from his alternate account, writing: “I don’t know when or where I’m streaming next. I hope it’s sooner rather than later.”

He made another post that same day, saying he wouldn’t be going live and would be doing a Q & A, encouraging his viewers to send him questions.

Fan reactions to the news have been largely mixed, with many lashing out at Kick for seemingly parting ways with one of their best talents.

“Kick really let go of the only person that was keeping their platform alive,” one viewer commented.

“The platform didn’t appreciate what he did for them and moderation got worse,” another speculated.

Ross has spoken out on Kick’s moderation woes several times in the past, claiming he was “on the moderation [team] about that so much, and they don’t listen to me. That is very frustrating. I’m gonna keep b*tching about the [moderation] until they listen.”

Most recently, Ross claimed that he would step back from his gambling streams, instead using that money to ‘elevate’ his content.

While he’s gone on to interview major names like Donald Trump and UFC prez Dana White, the future of his broadcasts is seemingly left in limbo as fans await his next move.