Adin Ross slams "unfunny" Ludwig, Sodapoppin after they roast his Twitch viewers - Dexerto

Adin Ross slammed Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahren, Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris, and Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom after they roasted his Twitch viewers, calling them “unfunny streamers” and telling them not to disrespect his viewers.

Nobody expected a drama to break out between these four streamers. However, here we are in 2021, and it seems like tensions between Adin and Ludwig, Nmplol, and Sodapoppin and their fans are at an all-time high.

It all started when Sodapoppin said to his peers, “I know who Adin Ross is, but where the f**k did he come from?”

“He had a bunch of connections in the LA scene, and he hits a viewer base that me and you will never hit,” Ludwig explained. “Like, our viewer bases are very different, but they’re still closer together than Adin Ross’ viewers and our viewers.”

But then things turned sour between the groups when Sodapoppin said that Adin’s fans “only know two letters in the alphabet, W and L”. Nmplol joined in at that stage too, describing them as “the kids in high school who want to be cool.”

Adin wasn’t thrilled about their comments.”Don’t disrespect my viewers like that,” he said. “You guys literally have f**king hall of fame nerds… in your chat that spam Poggers and Omegalul the entire stream.”

He also described them as “unfunny streamers” and claimed that only “fat, pimple-faced four-eyed people with social problems” watched them.

“My viewers are the most toxic f**ks,” the rising Twitch star claimed in a May 30 stream. “If they actually went to war with us, we would literally sh*t on them.”

Ludwig sensed that a potential drama was brewing. So, he privately reached out to Adin to diffuse the situation. “Yo, thought I’d reach out personally,” he said. “I don’t want any bad blood between us. Not [going to] defend what I said. If it made you feel disrespected, that’s on me.”

“You got your thing going, which is awesome. I don’t [want to be] a part of anyone hating on that. All love and support over here, seriously.”

However, it didn’t sit well with Adin.

He leaked the messages on Twitter and condemned him, saying, “Sad how [you] hate on me for no reason when I’ve never said sh*t about [you]… [You] really [are] sad for coming at me and my community. Go play your violin, band geek.”

FAN – you know everything about me.. shits sad how u hate on me for no reason when I’ve never ever said shit about u but given props for ur subathon and grind. U really r sad for coming at me and my community. L Nerd, go play your violin 🎻 band geek 🤓 LudwigK pic.twitter.com/iYKpWYr8ZV — adin (@adinross) May 31, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, QTCinderella chimed in on the situation and rushed to Ludwig’s defense. “If you want to keep gay-baiting come over and put your money where your mouth is and suck this d**k baby boy,” she said.

Fans had mixed reactions to her reply, with some commending her for being “the best girlfriend” while others told her to “stop acting tough on social media.”

If you want to keep gay baiting come over and put your money where your mouth is and suck this dick baby boy https://t.co/7CYCuDHX00 — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) May 31, 2021

Unfortunately, it seems like a clash between their fanbases is already breaking out, especially after Adin and QTCinderella both came out with all guns blazing. Even at publication for this piece, both fanbases are still commenting on the stars’ tweets and stream clips.

Time heals all wounds, however; as we’ve seen with most other streamer feuds, there’s always a chance they’ll let bygones be bygones and move on.