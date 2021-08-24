Pokimane reveals friendship with GreekGodx is over: “It is what it is”

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed her friendship with Dimitri ‘GreekGodx’ Antonatos is over after sharing a screenshot showing that he blocked her on Twitter, although fans noticed she had him muted.

Greek hasn’t been too fond of other streamers lately. Not only did he claim many of them were “desperate for content” after Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon accused a waiter of being racist, but he also urged people to “stop watching streamers.”

It got to the point where he claimed he was never friends with Sodapoppin, Nmplol, and Mizkif, which is odd since he used to make content with them regularly. And now it seems like his friendship with Poki is over, too.

Poki posted a screenshot showing that Greek blocked her on Twitter, implying that it made her sad. However, fans noticed that she already had him muted, too – perhaps due to recent comments about streamers in general.

Still, that didn’t stop Poki from sharing her feelings about the situation. “Greek can do whatever he wants,” she said. “Sad to see a friendship end this way, but it is what it is.

She explained that he unfollowed her first but urged fans not to “send hate” to either of them. And even though it saddens her to see the friendship end, she still wishes him the best of luck moving forward.

mind you, greek can do whatever he wants, sad to see a friendship end this way but it is what it is. please don’t send hate this way. just wanted to clarify it wasn’t me that unfollowed him. wish him the best of luck 👍🏻 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 23, 2021

Poki has been open about her struggles in 2021. Not only has she been feeling burnt out after having a hard time finding a healthy work-life balance, but she also left fans worried after admitting she was ready to “give up.”

If Greek is going through something similar, she’d be the first person to understand. But in the meantime, it seems like their friendship is more or less over. Of course, there’s always a chance they could make amends in the future.