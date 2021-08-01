Greekgodx shades Twitch stars Mizkif, Nmplol in “friends” rant on Instagram

Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos threw shade at Twitch stars Mizkif, Nmplol, and Malena in a rant on Instagram, telling fans that ‘friends’ is a loose term and doesn’t define his relationship with them.

Greek had a massive falling out with Mizkif, Nmplol, and Malena after claiming IRL streamers like them were “desperate for content” following the drama between Alinity and a Shake Shack employee.

Since then, he announced a temporary hiatus from streaming and urged fans to “stop watching streamers” and “live their lives,” which drew criticism from fans who argued that there’s nothing wrong with seeking entertainment on Twitch.

However, Nmplol revealed that Greek also blocked him on Twitter, along with Mizkif and Malena.

“I don’t know why,” he said. “I’m not mad at him. I know things are kind of rough, and hopefully, one day, he can unblock me.”

The situation between them has gotten many fans concerned. So, when Greek was doing a live feed on Instagram, one fan asked him when he would “grow up and unblock his friends.” However, he fired back with a cold-blooded response.

“You use the word friends lightly there. Very loosely. Define friends,” he said.

“None of my friends are blocked as I see it. All my friends are in contact with me. All my friends talk to me every day. All my friends communicate with me. My friends… have never been blocked.”

It’s a bold claim considering Greek lived with Nmplol and Malena for a while and regularly collaborated with them. So, naturally, it’s left people wondering what the issue is.

The fact Nmplol said he knows things are “kind of rough” for Greek at the moment could be alluding to an underlying issue, but it remains unclear.