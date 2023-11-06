xQc reveals Pokimane unfollowed him and admits he didn’t “maintain” friendship

xQc has revealed that his recent Twitter controversy has resulted in fellow streamer Pokimane seemingly cutting ties with a swift unfollow.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has become one of the biggest streamers on the internet, but that hasn’t kept him out of trouble with his fair share of controversies over the years.

Most recently, xQc came under fire for his bizarre response to criticism on Twitter. When called out for streaming his reaction to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the streamer hit back by flexing his wealth — a retort that quickly garnered backlash.

Now, xQc has revealed that his antics may have cost some friendships, admitting ‘Pokimane‘ unfollowed him and that he had failed to “maintain” the friendship.

Speaking with his chat, xQc revealed Pokimane had messaged him privately following his controversial Twitter response. He said, “She sent something about it because she wasn’t too happy… and then I didn’t get a reply for two days.”

Before he knew it, xQc found out his fellow content creator had unfollowed him on Instagram; “I thought she would be sensible enough to know that the tweet that was made about me was just f****** stupid.”

Nonetheless, it doesn’t seem xQc blames Pokimane for her choice of action. In another stream xQc once more addressed the situation, saying “I understand that there is a social standing I need to uphold in order to maintain my friendship and I didn’t do that recently. So, I’m not [on] the follow-list. What can I say, man, I’m a f*** up.”

xQc’s viewers were seemingly not too surprised by this latest update, theorizing that Pokimane “has to uphold her image.”

One person wrote, “[Pokimane] works smarter, [xQc] works harder. She chose the family-friendly route, and [xQc] chose the brand-risk route.”

Another person discussing xQc and Pokimane’s relationship said, “They clearly see the world completely differently and it causes conflict between them often.”

