Dr Disrespect knows why Twitch banned him and he’s suing

Dr Disrespect has revealed on stream that he knows the reason for his permanent Twitch ban, and he’s suing the platform because of it.

During a YouTube broadcast on August 23, Doc went on an aside comparing his current streaming platform to Twitch. After a while, the topic of his infamous and mysterious forever ban from the purple-themed site came up, and the Two-Time shared some brand new details about the infamous situation.

After calling the ban a “roller coaster of emotions,” Doc revealed he’d known the reason behind Twitch’s actions for months.

“There’s a reason why I don’t talk about it, I can’t talk about this kind of stuff,” Doc said, before having to mute teammate ZLaner. “A lot of people ask ‘Do you know the reason?’ Yeah, I do know the reason why now. I’ve known for months now.”

🚨 @DrDisrespect says he knows the reason for his Twitch ban and is planning to sue Twitch over it pic.twitter.com/fU8v6YqPKV — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 23, 2021

On top of knowing why he was banished, he’s also apparently in the process of taking legal action against Twitch, but he didn’t get into specifics —other than that he’s “suing” them.

“There’s a reason why, and I’ll just say this right now champs — there’s a reason why we’re suing the f**k out of em, ok?” he added. “I don’t know how else to put it, the amount of damages, and you just don’t… nah.”

This is the first we’ve heard of a lawsuit from either party over the ban, but if Doc knows the reason why he was kicked off Twitch, it could be huge news.

Why is Doc suing Twitch?

The streamer didn’t say exactly why he was suing Twitch during the stream. However, he did talk about the networking and marketing challenges he and his brand have faced since it all went down.

Finally, Dr Disrespect also noted his previous contract with the “Purple Snake,” as he calls Twitch, would have been up in September of this year. As this is the first we’ve heard of Doc suing over his ban, we’ll be sure to bring you more details as they happen.