Pokimane reveals she’s going through “interesting” breakup with long-term partner

Pokimane opened up with fans about a breakup she’s going through in a first for the Twitch star, who’s known for keeping her love life on the down-low.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-subscribed woman on Twitch… but for the last couple of years, she hasn’t been focusing on streaming, instead choosing to pursue other avenues of content like making vlogs on YouTube or recording episodes for her podcast, ‘Don’t Tell Anyone.’

Over the years, Poki has been vocal about keeping her relationships to herself. However, on July 8, 2024, she finally opened up about a development in her romantic escapades that threw fans for a loop.

Instagram: pokimanelol

In a YouTube vlog, the streamer revealed that she is going through a breakup, which she admitted feels “different” from her previous splits due to the fact that she began planning a life with this person, including talks of marriage and children.

“I’ve never really talked about a breakup before, and because I don’t really date people in the public eye, it doesn’t really feel like it makes sense to, either. But I felt like this one might be interesting to discuss for a couple reasons,” she explained.

“Frankly, this breakup feels different than past ones. …when you’re in your mid-to-late-twenties, and when you start envisioning a life with someone, speaking about marriage and kids, and really being in that headspace and planning for your future, and then all of that kind of dissolves, it’s a lot to process.”

(Topic begins at 4:47)

Although it’s unclear who the guy is, many fans are thinking she’s talking about Kevin Kim, who she first introduced to her viewers during a broadcast back in 2021.

Pokimane also posted a humorous relationship “contract” with Kevin on Twitter/X in May 2022, and even shouted out him for being a “random handsome man” sitting at her table at the 2023 Streamer Awards.

It looks like these two may have been together for some time — but now, it’s clear that Poki is single, as told in her latest video.

The streamer went on to say that, although she’d been “intentionally” keeping her life private for the past two years, she wants to start opening up with her fans more in future content by sharing the details of her life, which includes the latest news about her relationship status.

This is the most recent tell-all Pokimane has given her viewers after opening up about her “embarrassing” experience on a dating app mere days prior to her breakup vlog.