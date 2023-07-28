Pokimane leaves Twitch fans guessing after calling out her old streamer crush

Twitch star Pokimane sent her fans into a frenzy after calling out a streamer she used to have a crush on for supposedly calling her “cringe” before she became famous.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed woman on Twitch, where she boasts over 9 million followers.

Although she’s since shifted her focus from full-time streaming to other ventures like creating vlogs, TikToks, and Instagram posts, her presence on Twitch remains uncontested after a decade of broadcasting on the platform.

Article continues after ad

However, she wasn’t always the massive streaming sensation we know and love today. Before she became famous, Poki was grinding out League of Legends while also attending university classes… and it turns out she had a big crush on another streamer.

Twitch: pokimane Pokimane is one of Twitch’s top streamers.

Pokimane hits out at past crush who called her “cringe”

Pokimane opened up about her past crush in a TikTok video on July 19, where she claimed the streamer called her “cringe.”

To enact her revenge, Poki says she ended up getting a following over one hundred times bigger than his. Who’s cringe, now?

Article continues after ad

Although Poki urged her fans not to guess who the streamer was, that didn’t stop viewers, who flooded her comments with a myriad of suggestions from Minecraft creators to esports pros and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokimane has answered each and every one with a “no,” and finally told fans that they weren’t going to correctly guess who the guy was.

“It isn’t Myth, Leafy, or any Minecraft/streamer you guys have guessed, by the way,” she wrote in a comment. “I’m gonna stop replying, just don’t believe some rando comment okay? Lol.”

Article continues after ad

TikTok: pokialt Pokimane told curious fans that they wouldn’t guess who her old crush was.

This is far from the first time fans have openly speculated about Pokimane’s romantic affairs; back in 2021, Poki introduced a guy named ‘Kevin’ to her viewers, and it seems as though the two have been hanging out together ever since then.

Although her audience is all but convinced that the two are dating on the down-low, Pokimane has remained adamant that she’ll never speak out about her love life publicly for multiple reasons.