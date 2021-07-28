GreekGodx calls for Twitch fans to “stop watching streamers” after announcing hiatus

Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos called for Twitch fans to “stop watching streamers” live their lives for them after announcing he was “done with streaming for a while” and would be back soon.

Greek found himself embroiled in drama after claiming IRL streamers like Alinity, Mizkif, and HAchubby were “desperate for content” following an incident where Alinity controversially called a waiter racist on stream. But despite the fact she apologized, it seems like the situation has, at the very least, played a part in convincing Greek to take a break from streaming.

However, after urging fans to stop watching streamers, he’s being criticized for the very thing he criticized them for – being disconnected from reality.

“I’m done with streaming for a while because it’s summer. I’m not going to sit inside and waste my life streaming,” said Greek.

“I’ll be back in a month or two. But I’ll keep everyone updated here. I encourage people to live their lives and stop watching streamers live them for you.”

Some fans described his comments as “well-intentioned” but insisted it shows that he too is disconnected from reality.

In their view, it’s a bit rich that he called out other streamers for failing to understand that people have real jobs and stressful lives, but now he’s telling them how to live their lives.

Mizkif also took the time to gloat about the irony on stream. “He took the exact narrative that LiveStreamFails made about me… and tweeted it and tried to get everyone to hate me more.. [and] it completely backfired.”

Greek hasn’t responded to any of the criticism over his comments. Instead, he posted an unrelated tweet, a sign that he’s unwilling to get roped back in.

Either way, he’s got two months of rest and relaxation ahead of him before streaming again, and he’ll be keen to make the most of it.