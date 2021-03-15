Pokimane exposes ‘gross’ Twitch messages from banned fans: “Please just stop”

Pokimane exposed ‘gross’ Twitch messages from banned fans in a YouTube video, and although she laughed them off, it shows the kind of shocking messages the streaming star often receives.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the biggest female streamer on Twitch. But unfortunately, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Just recently, she’s had to deal with fans pestering about her relationship status, people hating on her Valorant skills, and claims she has a ‘fake persona.’

But that pales in comparison to more serious issues, like the fact she’s received hundreds of death threats and often receives ‘gross’ messages.

Last month, she uploaded a video that revealed some of those messages. Now she’s done it again, and this time, it’s completely “unfiltered.”

The messages are shocking and appalling, and although she laughs them off, it shows people a small part of what she has to deal with as a Twitch star.

“Prior to looking at unbanned forms, I have my mods go through them and kind of remove the ones that are really bad. But today, I’m going to YOLO and just show you guys everything,” she said.

The first viewer she mentions was banned for asking, “can you pop a t*t for the boys?” It was somehow less crude than the second viewer, who said, “big t*tty b*tch, bend over” multiple times.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The vulgar messages procedurally get worse. They include everything from “turn around and bend over” and “I wanna lick your b***hole hairs” to “how far can you squirt?”

Apparently, language barriers aren’t even an issue. A Danish viewer wrote, “you naughty wh*re, I may well f*ck you” and “you are so f**king delicious” in his own language, which she had to translate.

Pokimane admitted the messages are ‘frustrating’ and ‘irritating,’ and they’re definitely not okay. However, she chose to laugh at them this time around, which inadvertently still raises awareness.

“In the past, it was just me reading this day in and day out. But at least now, I can turn it into content, and we can all laugh a little bit. So, at least I finally get something out of it,” she said.

“The bottom line is… please just stop. I’m going to keep banning you,” she continued. “Some of these really gross me out, and I don’t want to have to read these when I’m trying to play games with my fans. Thankfully my mods delete these most of the time.”

Interestingly, Pokimane seemed to soften her ‘zero-tolerance stance.’

“I need to deny [the unban requests], but that doesn’t mean you can’t change [and] that doesn’t mean you can’t chat in my stream. It just means you’re going to need to make a new account,” she said.

But even though she’s giving guilty fans a second chance, others believe it’s an issue that needs to be addressed once and for all.