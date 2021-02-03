Logo
Pokimane weirded out by bizarre unban requests on Twitch

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:08

by Calum Patterson
Twitch: Pokimane

Pokimane had to temporarily leave her stream for a few minutes after reviewing one particularly crude unban request, but it’s just one of many the Twitch streamer sifts through regularly.

Twitch now allows streamers to review their unban requests from users who their moderators have banned from chat, and streamers have found it often makes for entertaining content.

That’s because the type of people who end up getting themselves banned from a Twitch chat are not always the most straightforward individuals, and there’s no shortage of wacky ban reasons and excuses.

Pokimane hits out at sexist comments
Twitch: pokimane
Pokimane was the most-watched female streamer on Twitch in 2020.

The standard is something along the lines of ‘my little brother did it’ or ‘I was hacked’, which usually results in a swift denial from the streamer. But, Pokimane has come across some truly bizarre ones during her stream on February 2.

As she read an unban request from user atlis123, their initial messages were a bit spammy, repeatedly saying ‘simp’ – but the bannable message truly took Pokimane by surprise.

“How am I supposed to get hard when your facecam is an animation” the message read. Pokimane has been doing some streams using her VTuber avatar, which displays a digital version of herself.

Stunned, Pokimane jumped out her seat and remained off-camera for a couple of minutes as she gathered herself.

Returning, she was then even more confused by the message the user had left in hopes of getting unbanned, simply writing “I do.”

“Unban request is just ‘I do’…” In response, Poki wrote ‘didn’t ask to marry’ and denied the request. “Why is the responsibility on me, to give you a hard on? It’s hard for me to even say that sentence. Like why is that the responsibility of my stream?”

Pokimane was also playing an unban request bingo game at the same time, chalking off all the predictable responses such as “I was drunk” or “it was a dare.”

Streamers are of course under no obligation to even review these requests, but because it makes for entertaining content, many have realized they can make the most of their toxic viewers.

Pokimane remained the most-watched female streamer on Twitch in 2020, so there’s no shortage of strange people in her chat on a daily basis.

How to vote in Kids Choice Awards: Charli D’Amelio, David Dobrik & more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:17

by Jacob Hale
nick kids choice awards 2021
Nickelodeon

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 are rapidly approaching, and some of your favorite YouTube, TikTok and gaming stars are up for awards. Here’s the nominees and how you can vote for your winner.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are always one of the most exciting nights of the year, with top young entertainers from across social media, film and TV being awarded for their work.

Winners in 2020 included the likes of Jojo Siwa for Social Music Star, David Dobrik for Male Social Star and Millie Bobby Brown for TV actress.

The event sees stars from all over the world come together to celebrate in an awards ceremony with fun at its core. Now, let’s take a look at the social media nominees and how you can vote for them.

david dobrik nickelodeon kids choice awards
Instagram: daviddobrik
David Dobrik will be hoping to win yet another Kids Choice Award.

How to vote in the Kids’ Choice Awards

Before finding out the nominees, you’ll want to know where to go to vote for your favorites. All you have to do is head over to the official website, where you can look through every single award and find out more about the show.

Female Social Star nominees

The following influencers have been nominated for Favorite Female Social Star:

  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • GamerGirl
  • Addison Rae
  • JoJo Siwa
  • Maddie Ziegler

Male Social Star nominees

The following content creators have been nominated for Favorite Male Social Star:

  • James Charles
  • Jason Derulo
  • David Dobrik
  • MrBeast
  • Ninja
  • Ryan’s World

Favorite Video Game

If you’re a gaming fan and planning on voting for your favorite gamers on the above lists, you might want to vote on Favorite Video Game, too. Here’s the nominees:

  • Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Fortnite
  • Minecraft
  • Pokémon GO
  • Roblox
kenan thompson kids choice awards
YouTube: Nickelodeon
Former Nickelodeon star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.

As well as non-online awards across music, sport, film and more, these awards put the power in the hands of the fans, who can (and do) vote in their droves to award their favorites.

The 2020 awards saw David Dobrik take home Favorite Male Social Star, so he’ll be looking to go back-to-back. Meanwhile, Favorite Female Social Star was awarded to Jules ‘Annie’ LeBlanc in 2020, so we’re guaranteed a new winner in 2021.

Be sure to head over to the KCA website and get your vote in before the show airs on March 13, 2021.