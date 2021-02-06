Logo
Valorant hater deactivates Twitter after getting owned by Pokimane

Published: 6/Feb/2021 23:36

by Alan Bernal
pokimane twitch valorant riot games
Pokimane Twitch / Riot Games

Pokimane

Pokimane absolutely shut down an online hater who was convinced that the popular Twitch streamer was ‘boosted’ in Valorant, until she showed the receipts.

As the biggest female streamer on Twitch, Pokimane is unfortunately used to the daily trolls and the constant task of having to ‘prove’ herself to the random users that talk down on her. Well, one Twitter troll was adamant to trash-talk the streamer after seeing a clip of her stream.

Even though people overwhelmingly came in Poki’s defense, the longtime content creator showed up to talk for herself, choosing to let her Valorant performance do the talking.

“I’ve been playing Valorant sine beta,” she said. “Hit Diamond numerous times, have three ranked accounts, you clearly don’t know this because you don’t watch my stream. Yet you have the audacity to call me boosted off a 5-second clip of me being scared lmao.”

pokimane valorant
Twitter
Poki’s response to a hater who deleted their Twitter account moments after.

The initial clip showed Poki going through a Viper wall to catch someone off-guard. But finding an enemy Jett so close on the other side probably shocked both players in the exchange, as you can tell by her scream.

While the clip is a lighthearted moment, and not very indicative of someone’s overall skill, the deleted user was more concerned about Poki’s standing in the Valorant rank ladder. But her clap back hurt. The condescending messages were wiped from Twitter as soon as the person deleted their account after the exchange, leaving the streamer’s mark on the conversation.

“Welp my aim’s good enough to be Diamond so and if you’re going talk s**t in my chat don’t be surprised if my mods ban you lmao, it’s elementary,” Poki said, warning against being toxic.

This isn’t the first time the ugly side of Valorant has shown itself. Riot had to address some of the negativity coming out of its community after scathing videos showed people harassing other players in-game, particularly directed to women.

While this interaction happened out of game, Poki wasn’t going to stay silent on someone perpetuating a bad theme across gaming. There were plenty of people in the thread that were loving the streamer’s smackdown and it probably won’t be the last time we see it if a viewer starts to get rowdy again.

Entertainment

TikTok fans hit out at Not a Content House for “non essential” Las Vegas trip

Published: 6/Feb/2021 20:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Not a Content House

Share

TikTok

Several members of TikTok collective Not a Content House have been criticized on social media after it was revealed that they travelled from LA to Las Vegas.

A post on Karina Prieto’s Instagram story revealed that she, Ana Shumate and Devyn Winkler had left their base in Los Angeles, California to visit Las Vegas in Nevada.

LA is considered to be an especially high risk area amid the current health crisis, with an average of 49 new cases everyday being reported per 100,000 people. Comparatively, Las Vegas is averaging 31.2 daily cases per 100,000 people. While there are no current travel restrictions in LA, the Governor and Mayor have recommended that individuals refrain from non-essential travel.

In light of the current situation, fans on social media weren’t happy to see the TikTok starlets travelling. Although travelling in LA isn’t technically illegal, one Twitter user said: “It’s not about ‘legal’ it’s about morality. And influencers have shown all 2020 and now that they lack that. And money is the ruler of all to them. Therefore all who dies from this virus is nothing to them.”

Another fan, who is local to Las Vegas, pleaded with influencers not to travel there, saying: “Can they all just stay out of my city please. I’m so annoyed the strip has been open for tourism.”

However, over on Instagram, fans of the content house were defending them. One Instagram user pointed out that “they all live together,” while another said to the critics: “Y’all are acting like if you had the money, you wouldn’t travel.”

With this drama coming after the D’Amelios and other TikTokers were caught flying to the Bahamas, other fans couldn’t resist making comparisons.

“You can’t cancel Charli and co for flying privately to and from the Bahamas if you won’t cancel NACH for driving to and from Las Vegas,” one fan said on Instagram. “The Bahamas has more rigorous testing requirements than Las Vegas has too. People just pick and choose who to cancel.”

Instagram: charlidamelio
Fans couldn’t resist comparing the situation to Charli D’Amelio’s recent trip to the Bahamas, which caused similar backlash.

Following the backlash, some members of Not a Content House took to Instagram to defend themselves. Devyn Winkler, who lives in Texas, explained that they had to travel because “we have an itinerary we have to follow from our management.”

Eva Cudmore, who is also part of the House but was not present on this trip, joked: “I travelled to a whole other country guys give me some hate.”

Anna and Karina are yet to comment publicly on the controversy.