Valorant hater deactivates Twitter after getting owned by Pokimane

Pokimane absolutely shut down an online hater who was convinced that the popular Twitch streamer was ‘boosted’ in Valorant, until she showed the receipts.

As the biggest female streamer on Twitch, Pokimane is unfortunately used to the daily trolls and the constant task of having to ‘prove’ herself to the random users that talk down on her. Well, one Twitter troll was adamant to trash-talk the streamer after seeing a clip of her stream.

Even though people overwhelmingly came in Poki’s defense, the longtime content creator showed up to talk for herself, choosing to let her Valorant performance do the talking.

“I’ve been playing Valorant sine beta,” she said. “Hit Diamond numerous times, have three ranked accounts, you clearly don’t know this because you don’t watch my stream. Yet you have the audacity to call me boosted off a 5-second clip of me being scared lmao.”

The initial clip showed Poki going through a Viper wall to catch someone off-guard. But finding an enemy Jett so close on the other side probably shocked both players in the exchange, as you can tell by her scream.

While the clip is a lighthearted moment, and not very indicative of someone’s overall skill, the deleted user was more concerned about Poki’s standing in the Valorant rank ladder. But her clap back hurt. The condescending messages were wiped from Twitter as soon as the person deleted their account after the exchange, leaving the streamer’s mark on the conversation.

“Welp my aim’s good enough to be Diamond so and if you’re going talk s**t in my chat don’t be surprised if my mods ban you lmao, it’s elementary,” Poki said, warning against being toxic.

This isn’t the first time the ugly side of Valorant has shown itself. Riot had to address some of the negativity coming out of its community after scathing videos showed people harassing other players in-game, particularly directed to women.

While this interaction happened out of game, Poki wasn’t going to stay silent on someone perpetuating a bad theme across gaming. There were plenty of people in the thread that were loving the streamer’s smackdown and it probably won’t be the last time we see it if a viewer starts to get rowdy again.