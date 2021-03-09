Pokimane reacts to controversial Burger King International Women's Day tweet - Dexerto

Burger King went viral for all the wrong reasons on International Women’s Day after posting a controversial tweet — and it’s safe to say that Pokimane isn’t here for what she called a flopped “PR stunt.”

On March 8, International Women’s Day, popular fast food chain Burger King became a hot topic of conversation a due to a certain tweet they published, which sparked outrage across social media.

The tweet in question read as follows: “Women belong in the kitchen.”

Alone, that statement is certainly enough to offend basically everyone — but the company followed up with an unexpected explanation, claiming that their post was meant to draw awareness to the lack of female chefs in the restaurant business.

“If they want to, of course,” the chain replied. “Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career.”

Despite their follow-up statement, much of the internet was not convinced of their cause, prompting the company to delete the divisive tweet a short time later due to the sheer amount of outrage they received.

While plenty of high-profile personalities shared their reactions to the post, Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’s is probably one of the more hilarious of the bunch, with the streamer uploading her take on the situation in a YouTube video a day later.

We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

“Dude, what the mother**** is this?” she asked, after giving the post a totally confused expression. “What a **** PR stunt. ‘I’m gonna pretend to say something sexist, to actually not be sexist at all!’ Like, I’m not even mad, it’s just lame!”

“Like, they thought that they were doing something with this,” she continued. “But you gotta remember, like, the first tweet is always the one that people really see. Let’s be honest. …not all PR is good PR! Period.”

All in all, it seems like Pokimane wasn’t impressed with Burger King’s attempted Women’s Day empowerment move, and wasn’t afraid to share her thoughts with viewers who disagreed with her, either.