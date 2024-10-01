Pokimane reveals how she got ‘scammed’ by celebrity stylist and salon

Twitch star Pokimane was absolutely baffled when a celebrity stylist and a salon charged her credit card after doing business with them.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the biggest creators on Twitch, but despite all her fame, she’s had some bad luck in recent years.

In 2022, the streamer exposed a “frightening” influencer scam trying to get photos of her and just recently, she had to deal with her phone number getting leaked online.

During a broadcast, Pokimane revealed another couple of unfortunate events when she was going over her finances.

According to Pokimane, she evaluated the charges on her credit card. Of note, she got her eyebrows done in January and from then to October, the spa had charged her 20 times.

“Numerous hundreds of dollars throughout the last eight to nine months and I went there once!” she exclaimed. “Every month, now and then, they’d charge me $800. I DM’d the lady about it and she’s like, ‘that’s crazy. That never happens to us. Can you show me the charges?’ I’m like, ‘I’ll show you the charges and then what?’ I think finance people are going to try to say it’s fraud.”

Pokimane also revealed that she worked with a celebrity stylist who works with people more famous than her and gave her her credit card, because she had to buy clothes.

Anys explained that she got an alert that there was a $5,000 charge on her card from a boutique in New York.

“I said, ‘hmm, I’m not in New York shopping for shoes. That’s crazy.’ I start piecing things together and then I realize the most recent person I shared my credit card info with was her. So, I hit her up.”

Instagram/Pokimane Pokimane has been one of Twitch’s biggest streamers for years.

According to Pokimane, the stylist said her assistant had accidentally bought shoes on her card. She also revealed that she was styled the month before, which made this accident all the more bizarre.

The streamer added that the stylist said she’d reimburse her, but she would need to check and make sure she got the money back, but she wouldn’t be working with her again in case it keeps happening.

This isn’t the only time Pokimane has had controversy involving credit cards. Earlier in 2024, viewers used stolen credit cards to place $500K bids to game with her as part of CDawgVA’s charity auction.