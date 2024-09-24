Ice Posiedon responds to claims he paid Kick streamers to harass people at TwitchCon

Ice Poseidon is hitting back at rumors claiming he allegedly paid Kick streamers to harass influencers at TwitchCon after chaos unfolded at the creator-focused event.

TwitchCon San Diego sparked a viral conversation regarding Kick streamers after a few broadcasters on the platform engaged in violent and alarming behavior toward other attendees.

For instance, one Kick streamer kissed and licked Twitch stars Nmplol and Wake Wilder in what viewers dubbed “live-streamed sexual harassment,” while another pushed a broadcaster into a moving train.

Yet another got into a fistfight with Twitch streamer Erobb after publicly claiming he’d supposedly cheated on his long-term partner. Some viewers speculated that Ice Poseidon, another prominent broadcaster, had put these streamers up to this… but he says that’s not the case.

The rumors sparked after Twitch streamer JuliaKins claimed that a “Kick degenerate” had paid other Kick streamers to “harass people” at TwitchCon, leading many to connect the dots to Ice Posiedon.

In a tweet published on September 24, Poseidon outright denied this claim — but did admit to paying people to troll other Kick creators.

“Dear LiveStreamFail community, I did not pay anyone to harass Twitch streamers,” he wrote. “I paid 50 subs to troll Sam Bond cuz he’s annoying and for someone to recommend moises to OTK as waterboy.

“If you’re gonna slander me, at least make it funny. Now don’t mind me, time to take the Lambo for a ride.”

This is just the latest development in the ongoing saga surrounding TwitchCon San Diego. The offending Kick streamers were banned from the platform due to their actions — but content creators are claiming this isn’t enough.

Prominent streamer xQc urged Kick to enact “real repercussions” for bad behavior at live events, while YouTube star Ludwig speculated that streamers like the ones at TwitchCon are ultimately hampering Kick’s reputation.