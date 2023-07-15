OnlyFans star goes viral after kissing influencer boxing opponent in faceoff

TikToker, OnlyFans model, and influencer boxer Amber O’Donnell has gone viral after kissing her opponent during a faceoff before fight night.

Since KSI and Logan Paul first touched gloves in 2018, influencer boxing has exploded into something we could have never anticipated.

While of course KSI vs Jake Paul sits at the top of just about everybody’s list in terms of the most anticipated fight, YouTubers, TikTokers, artists, and even professional athletes keep stepping in the ring to put on a show, and an entertaining one too.

Earlier this year, Kingpyn Boxing kicked off ‘High Stakes’ — the first YouTube Boxing Tournament, which features eight male and eight female fighters spanning three events.

The semi-final, being the second of the three events, is just around the corner, with it set to kick off on July 15 in Dublin at the 3Arena. However, as the fighters gathered before fight night for a faceoff, things took a bit of a bizarre turn.

Amber O’Donnell goes viral after kissing her opponent in faceoff

It’s fair to say female fighters Amber O’Donnell and Whitney Johns shocked the crowd as they took the stage during their faceoff on July 14.

While staring down at one another, Whitney attempted to provoke O’Donnell, giving her a quick peck on the lips. Although, the reaction was completely unexpected.

“If you’re gonna do it, do it properly,” Amber said in response, before grabbing her opponent’s face and going in for a full-on kiss.

While the two broke out in laughter afterward, the unexpected moment went viral across the internet, with many shocked by the raunchy moment.

It’s definitely fair to say the influencer boxing scene is growing at a rapid pace, with events featuring some of the internet’s biggest stars becoming more common.

With KSI’s Misfits Boxing promotion signing a five-year deal with DAZN earlier this year, and more recently, Kingpyn being saved by DAZN after filing for bankruptcy, there’s no telling where influencer boxing goes next.