DAZN saves Kingpyn boxing in surprise acquisition after bankruptcy

DAZN seems to have saved Kingpyn’s bacon after the influencer-boxing promotion reportedly filed for bankruptcy ahead of its final tournament coming up in August.

The influencer-boxing space is bigger than ever before, with creators from multiple social media platforms across the net hoping to settle their beefs in the ring.

First kicked off by KSI and Logan Paul in 2018, the influencer-boxing bug is still going strong years later… but one hopeful event in the space almost got shot down permanently due to financial strains.

On July 5, sources close to Happy Punch claimed that Kingpyn had filed for bankruptcy right as the tournament was approaching its Finals on August 5.

The tournament had already gone through its first two iterations in April and July, leaving its final event on the horizon — and leaving its fighters, who’d trained for months hoping to get a stint in the ring, with a slew of unanswered questions.

Kingpyn tournament finals to stream on DAZN earlier than planned

It looks like those questions have now been put to rest as, on July 7, DAZN posted a cryptic message to its Twitter account with the crown emoji, the pushpin emoji, and the looking eyes emoji. Fans took this to mean that the combat sports streaming platform had acquired Kingpyn boxing.

This was later seemingly confirmed by Kingpyn themselves, who posted a fight poster for the Finals to their Twitter page with the DAZN logo emblazoned upon it. The promotion confirmed that Kingpyn will be streamed on DAZN — but not on August 5.

Instead, it looks like the event is happening much sooner, on July 15. The bout’s venue has also been moved; instead of taking place at the O2 Arena in London, its final showdown will instead happen at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

“The semi-finals of the Kingpyn boxing tournament, headlined by @whindersson vs. @KingKennyTv will be live on DAZN, July 15,” the wrote on their post.

Although names like KSI mocked Kingpyn over their purported bankruptcy claims, this marks yet another major influencer-boxing acquisition for DAZN, who previously compiled a five-year deal with KSI’s Misfits Boxing that’s still going strong months later.