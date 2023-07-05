Kingpyn tournament canceled as company reportedly files for bankruptcy

Influencer-boxing promotion Kingpyn has reportedly filed for bankruptcy following the second event in their ‘high stakes’ tournament, which was scheduled to wrap up in August.

The influencer-boxing bug has taken over the internet, with creators from all platforms looking to get a piece of the pie.

The trend was officially kicked off by Logan Paul and KSI’s highly-anticipated boxing match in 2018, and it’s been off to the races ever since.

In the years following this magical bout, KSI’s very own Misfits Boxing has managed to secure a five-year deal with DAZN… but it doesn’t look like another competitor in the space is doing so well.

Influencer Boxing is a huge source of entertainment for fans of content creators across multiple social platforms.

Kingpyn cancels boxing tournament & files for bankruptcy

Kingpyn cropped up earlier this year to rival Misfits x DAZN with a ‘high stakes’ influencer-boxing tournament that would take place over the course of several separate events throughout the year to see which creators would come out on top.

The quarter-final took place on April 22 at the OVO Arena in London, and the semi-final just went in the books on July 1 in Dublin.

However, it doesn’t look like viewers will get to see how this tournament actually pans out in the final, as Kingpyn has reportedly filed for bankruptcy right in the middle of their combat sports showdown.

This news comes from Happy Punch Boxing, which also claims that sources close to the company have completely canceled the entire Kingpyn tournament.

KSI has given his reaction to the news, laughing at the company’s fallout mere days after joking that they’d gone bankrupt on Twitter.

For now, the future of Kingpyn is unclear — but until then, influencer-boxing fans can keep their eyes peeled for Misfits x DAZN Series 008, which takes place on July 22 with a whole host of tag-team matches.