NICKMERCS announces Twitch contract extension amid YouTube rumors

Weeks after NICKMERCS teased the “biggest contract of his life,” the FaZe Clan co-owner has officially announced that he has extended his exclusive contract with Twitch – rather than op for a move to YouTube.

Shortly after his longtime collaborator, TimTheTatman announced he was moving over to YouTube from Twitch, NICKMERCS teased that he had recently signed a contract that had him and his crew making “huge, huge moves.”

This immediately sparked speculation that he too would joining in the footsteps of TimTheTatman, CouRage, and DrLupo, by moving his stream over to YouTube exclusively.

But, on October 5, the veteran streamer has announced that he has extended his Twitch Partnership — keeping his MFAM community on the same platform it was founded on.

Advertisement

THE SHOW GOES ON! pic.twitter.com/SE93iSIFe0 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) October 5, 2021

NICKMERCS extends Twitch Partnership

Having originally joined the platform in 2010 when it was still JustinTV, NICKMERCS has grown to nearly 15M followers, and consistently has over 50,000 paying subscribers at any given time.

Not only has he grown his follower count, his ‘not me, us’ community-building ethos has allowed the creator to throw events like his $400,000 community MFAM BBQ.

Read More: NICKMERCS hints at Warzone return

The accomplishments NICKMERCS has achieved over the years don’t stop there. He also became a co-owner of FaZe Clan in April, and became Under Armour’s first gamer-athlete.

Twitch has not revealed the terms related to his contract extension, but one could only imagine the type of deal on the table, to stave off interest from rival platforms.

Advertisement

NICK has been on a short break following his BBQ event, but with his announcement now out of the way, and a renewed commitment to Twitch, MFAM can expect to see Kolcheff back on their screens very soon.

Although he has moved away from Warzone, switching to Apex Legends in past months, he’s returning at the best time for gaming, with lots of new releases on the horizon over the winter period.