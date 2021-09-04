NICKMERCS hints at when he might make Warzone return

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has hinted at when he may make his return to Warzone after getting his teeth sunk deep into Apex Legends.

Just like many other content creators over the years, NICKMERCS has gravitated more towards battle royale games like Fortnite, Warzone, and Apex Legends than anything else.

After ditching Fortnite for Warzone, the FaZe Clan star exploded in popularity but the Call of Duty battle royale has come with some massive headaches in the last few months due to the rise of cheating and hackers in-game.

As a result, Nick made the switch to Apex Legends and has enjoyed great success – rising to the top in Ranked play. However, plenty of fans want him to go back to Warzone. He did tame part in the Vanguard reveal event, but a longer return to Verdansk isn’t on the cards just yet and could be a while off.

In his September 3rd video, the FaZe Clan star was addressing questions from fans about his stream, how he’s liking Apex, if he’ll get involved in competitive play, and a whole bunch of different topics.

He eventually got around to talking about Warzone and whether or not he’ll return at some point. “I used to play Warzone bro, and I have zero desire to get on that game. Like, literal zero,” he said. “I don’t wanna play it. I don’t wanna play tournaments in it. I don’t want to play nothing.”

However, Nick wasn’t completely against returning to the CoD battle royale. “When the new one comes out, am I gonna try it? Absolutely. But for right now, Nah.”

Timestamp of 15:00

Like many Nick has been vocal about the game needing an anti-cheat, and that is finally coming with the Vanguard integration to Warzone.

However, he has also raised a few issues about adding a World War 2-themed game to Warzone and how it might not all fit together. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens once he plays.