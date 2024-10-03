Jasontheween overtakes Kai Cenat & Jynxzi with insane sub count after FaZe subathon

A new challenger has entered the realm of the Twitch streaming elite, with FaZe Clan star JasonTheWeen overtaking the likes of Kai Cenat and Jynxzi in overall subscriber count.

Every so often, we see a real shift in Twitch culture, as new streamers fly up the subscriber rankings and take over the platform.

It happened with Ninja after the launch of Fortnite, it happened with Jynxzi and his Rainbow Six Siege streams, and the likes of Kai Cenat, xQc, and others have all held the top spot on the platform at one time or another.

Now, while he hasn’t claimed the accolade of most-subscribed Twitch streamer right now — that belongs to Ironmouse, who has been on an incredible run to reach over 300,000 subscribers — Jason has overtaken all of these elite names that are synonymous with Twitch.

He marked crossing the 100,000 subscriber boundary with a huge celebration on stream, which included all of the current FaZe stars like Lacy, Plaqueboymax, Adapt, and more, all of whom are flying on Twitch too.

Jason peaked at over 104,000 subscribers, which places him 11th on the all-time peak subscriber count standings according to TwitchTracker.

This insane growth is thanks largely to the FaZe subathon, which lasted the duration of September 2024, and has seen the likes of Lacy, Plaqueboymax, StableRonaldo, and Silky soar into the top 20 most-subscribed Twitch streamers at the time of writing.

Jason is still some way off of Ironmouse’s 300k count, and this may be a target for another time, as Kai Cenat has revealed his plans to reclaim the number one spot once again.

“I want to go ahead and congratulate Ironmouse for breaking my record,” he said. “Clap it up, clap it up. But look though, she really did that but I promised one thing to my supporters if that was broken. So, we’re gonna have to see what happens in the future.”