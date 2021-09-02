Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff looks set to drop a major bombshell on his streaming future soon, with the Call of Duty superstar teasing that he’s been working on a “huge, huge move” for his career right in the middle of YouTube’s latest high-profile Twitch poaching raids.

Valkyrae, CouRage, Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, DrLupo: the list of Twitch stars defecting to YouTube ⁠— some voluntarily, others not so much ⁠— continues to grow.

And now, it looks like NICKMERCS may join the exodus.

The 30-year-old star didn’t name drop YouTube exactly, but he did tease “the biggest deal of [his] life,” which he had just recently inked up. The streamer’s hints come nearly two years after he put pen to paper on his original Twitch partnership, which Dexerto understands was a two-year deal.

Advertisement

“I can’t tell you guys too much, but I just signed the biggest deal of my life… the biggest deal,” he revealed on Sep. 2. “This is like, the kind of deal that’s not about you anymore. It’s about your family, your friends, all that sh*t, you know?

“So, we’re making moves. Huge, huge moves.”

NICKMERCS first joined Twitch ⁠— then called Justin TV ⁠— in late 2010. Since then, his popularity on the streaming platform has ballooned, and he now boasts 6.2 million followers, 69k subscribers, and regularly rakes in 50k concurrent viewers.

There is, of course, every chance he still stays with Twitch too.

Advertisement

Two years ago, when he signed on to appear exclusively on Twitch amid the original streaming wars, he described staying on one website as “very special.”

“I’ve been streaming on Twitch for seven or eight years now, almost as long as it’s existed,” he said in 2019. “I’d love to be able to stay on one platform. [It’s] almost like staying on the same professional sports team, throughout my career.”

The relevant section begins at 13:27:09 in the broadcast below.

TimTheTatman and DrLupo echoed similar sentiments about Twitch during their multi-million dollar 2019 signings, however. Tim Behtar claimed he “couldn’t see himself anywhere else,” and DrLupo said the Amazon-owned platform gave him the best “financial security” compared to any streaming rivals.

Advertisement

Read More: TimTheTatman leaves Twitch in exclusive YouTube deal

NICKMERCS already boasts 4.04 million followers on his main YouTube channel. He regularly hits between 100,000 and 200,000 views on video uploads.

Kolcheff went on to describe the deal as “a beefer.”

“It’s a big one… a big contract,” the Twitch streamer continued. “It’s good, great things. You guys are gonna love it. I can’t go over details yet, but soon, trust me. It’s been a big year, and next year is going to be even bigger. Chat, I will tell you as soon as I can. I just can’t tell you yet. It’s the biggest deal of my life.”

Advertisement

NICKMERCS also stopped the hints to thank his ‘MFAM’ community for their role in his career. He said, “Every time we do something crazy, like this, I kick it back to you. We have a great, great community here.”

Read More: Twitch knocked back exclusive Asmongold deal

And soon, he revealed, the party begins: “We’re flying to Vegas [soon], popping bottles, celebrating. We’re doing that to celebrate this huge f**king deal.”