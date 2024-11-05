Summit1g reveals new streaming plan as 12 year Twitch exclusivity ends

Long-time Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar says he’s going to start multi-streaming across different platforms after 12 years of exclusively broadcasting on the Amazon-owned site.

Known as one of the first popular creators on Twitch, Summit1g has been streaming on the platform since 2012. Since then, he’s amassed over 6.3M followers and has an average of over 10,000 viewers each time he streams.

There were rumors back in 2020 that he would be among the creators moving to Mixer, but has maintained exclusivity with Twitch for 12 years.

That’s going to come to an end soon, however, as the streamer revealed during his November 4 broadcast that he’s going to start multi-streaming soon.

“Soon, within the next week, I have to probably start streaming on other platforms,” he said. “I don’t even know how it really works, I just know that I have to. I don’t wanna do it any more than you guys want me to do it. You have to expand yourself across the internet as much as you can when it’s your job to get people to watch you.”

This means Summit is going to join the growing list of streamers opting to multistream across all platforms instead of sticking with one at a time.

TimTheTatman and DrLupo started streaming across YouTube, Twitch, and X back in September after their two-year exclusive contracts with YouTube came to an end.

On October 28, Fuslie’s contract with YouTube ended as well and the 100 Thieves star revealed she’s returning to Twitch. She’s also multistreaming across both platforms.

Internet star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins helped to kickstart the trend of multi-streaming back in 2022 after he ended his exclusive contract with Twitch to broadcast across the internet.

He doesn’t limit where his streams are and can be found across the likes of YouTube, X, TikTok, and more.