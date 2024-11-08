NICKMERCS explains why he’s choosing Twitch as Kick streaming deal expires

Popular streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has announced his return to streaming on Twitch “primarily”, as his one-year deal with rival platform Kick has concluded.

NICKMERCS has streamed on Twitch for over a decade, and continued to stream there even after penning a deal with Kick, as co-streaming was permitted.

It was worth a reported $10 million, but was non-exclusive, meaning Nick could continue to stream on Twitch and other platforms, but the “majority” of his content was moved to the new site.

That was announced back in October 2023, and as a result, the deal has now concluded, with Nick either opting not to extend or a new deal not being on the table.

It’s not clear which it is, as Nick simply explained the deal was “up.”

“Lads, my Kick deal is up. They showed mad love over the last 2 years & for that, I’m super grateful. Wishing them nothing but continued success.

It’s possible however that he still does some content on Kick, as he added that his streams will be “primarily” on Twitch.

He explained that he believed it was the best choice for his community.

“Moving forward, we will be primarily on Twitch. Though no platform is perfect, I believe this is best for the community.”

NICKMERCS was critical of Twitch in September, alleging the platform of “plotting” against his former streaming friend Dr Disrespect.

His comment that “no platform is perfect” relates to Twitch’s ongoing political controversy, as Nick made clear in the replies to his post.

He also said in another reply on X that he was considering streaming directly on the social media site.

Despite his Kick deal, Kolcheff still streamed on Twitch fairly regularly over the past 12 months, where he has over 6 million followers.

In total, he did 103 streams in the past year on Twitch, down from 159 streams in 2023, and 212 streams in 2022. Fans can expect that number to increase as he moves his attention back to the purple platform full-time.

Although he also has a popular YouTube channel with over 4 million subscribers, he does not stream there at all, despite its growing popularity for livestreaming.