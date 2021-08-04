NICKMERCS joins Steph Curry and Tom Brady as Under Armour ambassador

Popular Twitch streamer NICKMERCS has joined Under Armour as a global ambassador for the brand, putting gaming stars alongside traditional athletes like Steph Curry, Tom Brady and more.

Nicholas Kolcheff, who goes by the name of NICKMERCS, is one of the most recognizable personalities in streaming. He’s a co-owner of FaZe Clan, and head of the popular MFAM collective.

Now the 30-year-old is taking his platform to new heights with global representation for one of the biggest athletic equipment companies in the world.

The company revealed NICKMERCS as the latest signee to work with the UA Human Performance Team while the streamer promotes their brand and products to his audience, according to an SBJ report.

BETTER TOGETHER. @NICKMERCS is now a Global Ambassador for #TeamUA alongside sports stars Stephen Curry, Tom Brady and Anthony Joshua. #MFAMGBT pic.twitter.com/60i4WnMbAi — The Kinetic Group (@thekineticmgmt) August 4, 2021

The performance team examines and analyzes how consumers train, compete, and recover, with their latest ambassador opening up an entirely new market for UA to learn from.

NICKMERCS has long been about promoting a healthier lifestyle with his ‘Get Better Together’ initiative that consists of dedicated fitness streams where his 60,000 subscribers and 6 million followers on Twitch can get inspired and learn how to workout.

Now a UA ambassador, the streamer is going to stand on a greater stage that aligns with what the MFAM already know him for.

“The fitness grind, the gym, the health grind, has been a big part of my life,” NICKMERCS said after revealing his UA partnership. “It’s been a staple. The most important thing is our health. Getting after it, staying hungry. This partnership is what that’s all about.”

NICKMERCS was in high spirits for his new brand collaboration, joking that he’s technically now “teammates” with long-time inspiration Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, along with other Hall of Fame talent in the entertainment world.

This is a unique signing for Under Armour which could be the start of a new opportunity in the streaming and gaming world for the brand with Nick leading the way.